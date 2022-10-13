Read full article on original website
Related
franklincountynow.com
Petition To Remove Native American Statue On Route 2
(Charlemont, MA) An online petition has picked up over 1,000 signatures to remove “The Big Indian” statue at the Native and Himalayan Views, formerly The Big Indian Shop, on Route 2 in Charlemont. Tomantha Sylvester started the petition and said “Our area (Western and Central Massachusetts) is full...
iBerkshires.com
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
terrier-times.org
West Springfield Welcomes Second Sister City
Some students might remember the project that our own Italian Language students did with students from Istituto Statale di Istruzione Superiore last year, which was broadcasted to the student body. If you don’t remember, or are a freshman, our Italian Language students worked with real Italian students to present a slideshow about culture in each other’s languages. This is the first that the high school student body was seeing the effects of a partnership between the City of West Springfield and the Valdarno region of Italy. This year, we took it a step further, and welcomed into town our first Italian exchange students. They were welcomed by Mayor Reichelt and Town Councilman Ed Sullivan at the Italian Cultural Center in Springfield, MA. It was the first real step toward the strong partnership we’d been working for.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield recognizes scholarship donors, Puerto Rican community at flag raising
WESTFIELD — Living in Westfield, Isabel and Gabino “Gabo” Castro sacrificed so their children could have a good education, and continued to do so by establishing an endowment fund for through the Citizen Scholarship Fund of Westfield. The fund benefits a Latino student from Westfield, regardless of...
wamc.org
“Compassion, sympathy, respect, less hypocrisy:” unhoused Pittsfielders call on city leaders for action
For months, the question of how to address unhoused community members has dominated local conversation in Pittsfield. At the latest city council meeting, some of those struggling to find permanent housing put faces, names, and experiences to the often anecdotal discussion. Cynthia Taggart said she lives in a city shelter.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Chesterwood half-price; Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest; Wagon Barn Opens; Faculty Forum; Barbara Becker author talk; Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl; Chamber Music Performance
Chesterwood offers half-price admission through October 23. Stockbridge — Chesterwood, a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announces the continuation of half-price admission to all Berkshire County residents every weekend through October 23. Either Grounds-Only or Guided Tour tickets can be purchased upon arrival at the site...
theberkshireedge.com
To The Manor Borne: Cassilis Farm in New Marlborough to be converted to affordable housing
Thanks to a fortuitous combination of good timing, generous residents, and federal aid allocated through the town of New Marlborough, Construct Inc. has closed on the twenty-acre Cassilis Farm located at 602-606 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road for roughly a third of the property’s original asking price. If all goes according to plan, the organization hopes to be welcoming local working people to 11 apartments in the 11-thousand-square-foot house and annex by 2025, and, before that, into two stand-alone homes on the property, all with the intention of maintaining the outward appearance of the historic property.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
Police officer walking across Massachusetts for first responder suicide awareness
Officer Douglas Kingsley of Shearborn Police Department is walking over 200 miles to raise awareness of first responder suicide.
theberkshireedge.com
AN INSPIRATION: Artist Lois Dickson
OLD CHATHAM, N.Y. — As I was getting in my car to leave Lois Dickson’s studio, she said in her wry way, “Not everyone has articles written about them when they’re 92 plus.”. Actually, Dickson is ageless. Lovely, no fuss white hair, cut short around her...
theberkshireedge.com
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver, 80, of Lenox
Lois Ann Alpert Weaver of Lenox, wife of Terry Weaver, passed away peacefully on October 12 at the age of 80 after a 20-year courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prior to her passing, Lois managed to gather all of her children this week in Lenox during peak fall foliage season, which was a favorite time of year for her. Lois was born in Utica, N.Y. on October 5, 1942, the daughter of Manuel Alpert and Margaret Bush Alpert. She was raised in the small upstate New York town of Dolgeville. Lois was a cheerleader and salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Rider College in New Jersey and went to work in Boston for three years. She subsequently went to work at the Albany Medical Center Hospital in Albany, N.Y., where she met and eventually married Terry, who was a resident physician in training. They shared a love of children and good food, among other things, and this lasted for all of their life together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theberkshireedge.com
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington
Lena H. Ostrander, 91, of Great Barrington died Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home. Lena was born in Richmond on October 10, 1931, daughter to Gelindo and Rose (Pellizzari) Dalmaso. She was educated in local schools. Lena worked at Great Barrington Healthcare for 31 years as a nurse’s aide, at Timberlyn Heights in housekeeping and laundry for 5 years, and at Fairview Hospital for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Lena’s husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, predeceased her. Lena is survived by six sons, John Ostrander, Bill Ostrander and his wife Sonya, Art Ostrander and his wife Holley, Bruce Ostrander, Mark Ostrander and his fiancé Darlene and David Ostrander and his wife Sharon; one brother, Francis Dalmaso and his wife Beverly; one sister, Louise Dean; sister-in-law, Yvonne Dalmaso; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Arthur M. Ostrander, Lena was predeceased by daughters, Diana Rose and Mary Beth Ostrander; son, James Ostrander; brother, Anthony “Tony” Dalmaso; and sister Mary F. Carpenter.
theberkshireedge.com
Nikita, Angelo, and me: A memoir of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Since Hiroshima, the idea of a nuclear war has always been with us, but it’s something most of us have pushed out of our minds so we don’t go crazy ruminating about it. But lately Mr. Putin has made the unthinkable thinkable. Many of us of a certain age have been through this before, albeit far more acutely. For about a week exactly 60 years ago the unthinkable became not only thinkable, but terrifyingly so. The adults then were perhaps more terrified than the kids who had only a vague idea that something momentously bad was going on. But kids could feel the terror too. For me, the most immediate vector of that terror was not my parents or teachers, but a guy called Stiff Picucci.
theberkshireedge.com
Pierre G. Levesque, 78, of Lenox
It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre G. Levesque announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Son of the late Louis and Alice (Halle) Levesque, he was born January 23, 1944 in Saint Robert-Bellarmin, (Province of Quebec) Canada. Pierre came to the United States when he was 8 years old. He attended school in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1963, where he took pride in having been a member of the school’s hockey team. He continued his love of the game by playing hockey for a period of time with the Semi-Pro team The High Lawn Jerseys.
Burst water main dismisses Pittsfield middle schoolers
Pittsfield Public Schools administrators were informed of a possible water main break at Reid Middle School at about 7:15 a.m. Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theberkshireedge.com
Rally to save Sharon (Conn.) Hospital’s maternity unit
Sharon, Conn. — Save Sharon Hospital, a nonprofit community organization committed to supporting and maintaining the full range of services at Litchfield County’s Sharon Hospital, invites the community to attend a Rally to Save Sharon Hospital on Sunday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at the Sharon Town Green (63 Main St.). Doctors, public officials, and community members will share ways the public can take action to save Sharon Hospital’s maternity unit. The group will be signing letters to send to the state and will encourage community members to provide testimony at a public hearing.
theberkshireedge.com
Select Board to hold special meeting to discuss HWW issues on Oct. 17
Great Barrington — The Select Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss ongoing issues about Housatonic Water Works on Monday, October 17 at 4:15 p.m. At press time, an agenda for the meeting had not been posted on the town’s website. A press release announcing the meeting lists that the Select Board will be holding “an informational conversation” with Aquarion Water Company.
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
This Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine
When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
Comments / 0