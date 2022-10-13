Since Hiroshima, the idea of a nuclear war has always been with us, but it’s something most of us have pushed out of our minds so we don’t go crazy ruminating about it. But lately Mr. Putin has made the unthinkable thinkable. Many of us of a certain age have been through this before, albeit far more acutely. For about a week exactly 60 years ago the unthinkable became not only thinkable, but terrifyingly so. The adults then were perhaps more terrified than the kids who had only a vague idea that something momentously bad was going on. But kids could feel the terror too. For me, the most immediate vector of that terror was not my parents or teachers, but a guy called Stiff Picucci.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO