“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal

By Stephanie Rothman
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.

A woman was driving westbound on I-64 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, when suddenly a piece of metal smashed through the driver’s side windshield.

The impact caused the driver to crash into a concrete wall multiple times before stopping on the shoulder ahead of the Vandeventer Avenue exit. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release her name and age.

“You see quite a few accidents from trash and debris on the road, people slamming their breaks, cars getting rear-ended from it, and nothing much you can do with the trash on the road,” said Josh Harris, a driver for Terry’s Towing.

It’s unclear whether the piece of metal came from another vehicle or was debris already on the highway.

“..bumpers, wheels, tires, headlights, you see all sorts of trash,” Harris said.

There are plenty of things left on the roads for drivers to be aware of, especially during rush hour, like debris leftover from an accident or construction.

The City of St. Louis said in the following statement, “The City of St. Louis Street Department works every day to ensure trash and debris are cleared from our roadways and ensure safe passage for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and public transit users alike.”

If you see debris blocking the roads, contact the St. Louis Citizens Service Bureau by phone at 314-622-4800, on Twitter, or online to file a complaint.

“Be aware of your surroundings and try to drive safe,” Harris said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

The Missouri Department of Transportation declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

