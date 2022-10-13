ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros (10/13/22): How to watch AL Division Series Game 2, channels, details

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly backfired. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston. Game time is 3:37 p.m, with it airing on TBS and live-streamed on SlingTV, DirectTV Stream and fuboTV (Spanish broadcast, 7-day FREE trial still available).
