The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly backfired. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston. Game time is 3:37 p.m, with it airing on TBS and live-streamed on SlingTV, DirectTV Stream and fuboTV (Spanish broadcast, 7-day FREE trial still available).

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO