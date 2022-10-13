Read full article on original website
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became...
Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros (10/13/22): How to watch AL Division Series Game 2, channels, details
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly backfired. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in Houston. Game time is 3:37 p.m, with it airing on TBS and live-streamed on SlingTV, DirectTV Stream and fuboTV (Spanish broadcast, 7-day FREE trial still available).
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies FREE live stream (10/14/22): How to watch MLB playoffs, time, channels, details
Ryan Howard swung and stumbled, belly flopped onto the dirt, then hobbled a step or two before he crumpled to the ground in pain. He sat with his head down while a swarm of St. Louis Cardinals sprinted past him and celebrated their clinching win in the 2011 NL Division Series at Citizens Bank Park.
