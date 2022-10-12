Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is a vibrant city, brimming with visitors who visit this city for its charm, hustle-bustle, and of course, the out of the world baked beans! Digging a little deeper, by visiting the plethora of historical sites, one shall discover that Boston has a surprising history of wealth and influence in the States. If you plan to visit Boston in November, we recommend you have a well-rounded trip, with a quintessential blend of classic with contemporary. To help you plan it out, we have this comprehensive guide specially curated for a trip to Boston in November. So let’s get started!

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO