Read full article on original website
Related
hockeyjournal.com
College hockey recruiting: Kiernan Poulin commits to UMass
UMass received a commitment from one of the best-skating defensemen in the 2006 birth year this week. Kiernan Poulin of Boston Advantage 16U pledged to follow in the footsteps of his father and coach, Kevin, in playing college hockey for the Minutemen. Poulin, from Norwell, Mass., has been a longtime...
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
cohaitungchi.com
Boston in November: Weather, Best Time to Visit, 4 Best Areas to Stay in and Top 10 Things to Do
Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is a vibrant city, brimming with visitors who visit this city for its charm, hustle-bustle, and of course, the out of the world baked beans! Digging a little deeper, by visiting the plethora of historical sites, one shall discover that Boston has a surprising history of wealth and influence in the States. If you plan to visit Boston in November, we recommend you have a well-rounded trip, with a quintessential blend of classic with contemporary. To help you plan it out, we have this comprehensive guide specially curated for a trip to Boston in November. So let’s get started!
msonewsports.com
Friday, Oct. 14th – Marblehead Pair Charged with Fraud; Beverly Farms Man Accused of Payroll Scheme – Community Notes – Photos – Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Rain will gradually taper off from west to east this morning. Most of us will be dry by the lunch hour before we warm to either side of 70F this afternoon!. Moynihan Lumber – Next Friday 10/22. Community News Notes –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
merrimacknewspaper.com
Merrimack College Reﬁnishes 71-year-old Student Union
NORTH ANDOVER- As seniors get ready to walk across the stage at graduation, they will also get the chance to walk inside a brand new student union. Merrimack College is reﬁnishing and reopening the Student Union Located in the basement of the Collegiate Church of Christ the Teacher. Finished in 1951, the original student union at Merrimack College was well-loved and used by the Merrimack and North Andover community. After years passed, this union became speciﬁc to just the Merrimack College community, becoming an important piece of the school.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on "A Christmas Carol" that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Medford
I live in Medford. I’ve lived there for eight years and I love it. Even though I’ve been there for a while, there are still things about it that I didn’t know. Like, some really interesting fun facts I didn’t know. I was driving through Medford and saw a mural of Amelia Earhart on the side of a building. She lived in Medford. I had no idea and it sent me spiraling down a Medford rabbit hole to find out more.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
plymptonhalifaxexpress.com
Halifax mourns youth softball coach
Beloved Halifax youth softball coach Thomas R. “TJ” Bauer, Jr., was struck and killed early Saturday morning while walking on Route I-495 near Plainville. He is believed to have been walking north when he was struck by a Volvo SUV, just north of Exit 36B. The Volvo driver was not hurt.
WCVB
Pembroke woman killed when tree falls on car during storm in Tennessee
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Pembroke, Massachusetts, woman died after a tree fell on her car during a storm in Nashville. Laurel Flaherty, 22, was a first-year law student at Belmont University. Family friends said she was an avid equestrian, who volunteered at a Tennessee nonprofit called "Saddle Up!" —...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Rustic Plymouth Home with Cathedral Ceilings
Adding to the home's cabin feel? The vintage wood beams that come from the Necco Wafer Factory and original Rye Tavern. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,1990,000. Size: 3,170 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
Comments / 1