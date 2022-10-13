ST. LOUIS – Organizers of the River City Historically Black College and University Football Classic made an abrupt announcement about this weekend’s event. The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO