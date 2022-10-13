Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia continuing ‘massive, forced deportations’; Kremlin’s missile stocks diminishing, UK says
US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine; UK ministry of defence says Russia probably unable to replenish missile stocks
Business Insider
2 Russian soldiers turned their guns on fellow recruits, killing 11 and injuring 15 at a training base, say reports
Russian officials said the shooting occurred during a firearms exercise, and the two "terrorists" were killed at the base in the Belgorod region.
