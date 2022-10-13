Read full article on original website
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Remembers Awful Karate Kid Sequel Pitches Including Ghost Miyagi
These days, it's a good time to be a Karate Kid fan. The fifth season of Cobra Kai was recently released on Netflix and features many of the original movie's cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). It was also announced last month that Sony has a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." However, the ideas for new Karate Kid projects haven't always been good. Entertainment Weekly recently shared an excerpt from Macchio's new memoir, Waxing On, and some of the pitches he heard over the years were pretty ghastly (and ghostly).
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
Halloween Ends Reviews: See the First Reactions
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — but the first reviews for Halloween Ends suggest the horror-slasher is more trick than treat. Following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, the final chapter of director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy Ends the 45-year saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) that started in John Carpenter's 1978 original horror classic. The movie, which hits theaters and is streaming on Peacock tonight, has so far scared up a "rotten" 47% rating with 66 critic reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. (The Halloween Ends Rotten Tomatoes score is fluid and will change as more reviews are added.)
The Rings of Power Season 2: How Finale Sets Up New Episodes
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially wrapped up its first season and with production already underway on the next batch of episodes we have an idea of where things are headed in the foreseeable future. Though the final episode was a satisfying one for viewers it still leaves fans with a couple of lingering questions about some of its characters so we're going to break it all down below.
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
Does She-Hulk's Finale Have a Post-Credits Scene?
She-Hulk's finale is here and we've got the details about the show's post-credits scene. Yes, Marvel Studios sent the fans home with something to talk about. She-Hulk ends with Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky in his jail cell after agreeing to go back to prison. Wong opens a portal for him and the two escape to Kamar-Taj together. It feels like this isn't the last viewers are going to see of Abomination. With The Leader confirmed as the villain of Captain America: New World Order, it would seem like Abomination will be around sometime around that movie. Thunderbolts fans are desparately wishing for Blonsky to be a part of that ensemble. But, things remain unclear on that front as well. Phase 4 certainly knows how to dangle a carrot for the audience. This raises questions about what the government is going to do about Wong deciding to spring a super human out of maximum security prison on a whim. So, a lot to digest.
Where Did Abomination Go After the She-Hulk Finale?
Emil Blonsky and his gamma-powered alter ego Abomination had a pretty important role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The former Hulk villain was Jennifer Walters' first client when she signed with GLK&H, the new superhero law firm. She-Hulk was able to win her case for Emil, granting him the freedom to return back to his home and continue running his peer counseling sessions. Emil appeared to have turned over a new leaf, but a trailer for the She-Hulk finale also showed Abomination fighting Smart Hulk. So where does the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law leave Emil Blonsky / Abomination?
New ThunderCats Ultimates Figure Wave Includes Snarf
Super7's Ultimates lineup of premium 7-inch scale ThunderCats figures launched back in 2019, and we've got our Mumm-Ra's and Thundertanks since then, but no Snarf. Today is the day – it's all lead up to this. Indeed, Snarf has joined the ThunderCats Ultimates lineup alongside Mongor, Willa, and Ratar-O....
Star Trek Icon Makes Surprise Return to Franchise
A Star Trek: The Original Series star just made a surprising return to the Star Trek franchise. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Lower Decks episode "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" follow. As the sequel to the original "Crisis Point," "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" again turns Star Trek: Lower Decks' comedic lens toward Star Trek movies. Toward the end of the episode, there's a scene that's a reference to one from Star Trek Generations. In the original scene, Jean-Luc Picard finds himself in the Nexus, where he walks inside what appears to be a mundane suburban home and meets James T. Kirk.
She-Hulk Director Reveals Daredevil's Cut Post-Credits Scene
Marvel Studios has officially wrapped up the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the season finale airing earlier this week. In the previous episode we got to see the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and he was definitely reborn. His appearance looked like it would be the only time we would see hip appear in the series, but he wound up showing up once again at the end of the finale. There was a post-credits scene at the end of the episode, but it turns out that the post-credits was originally supposed to be very Daredevil-focused. During a new interview with The Direct, director Kat Coiro revealed that Daredevil's walk of shame from episode 8 was originally supposed to be the post-credits tag for the finale.
Chainsaw Man's Premiere Earns Hilarious Response from U.S. Government
After a long wait, the fall anime season is here, and it has already brought out some of this year's biggest hits. From Spy x Family to Blue Lock and more, all eyes are on the industry right now, and a number of fans are keeping tabs on Chainsaw Man. The series is one of the biggest to drop this month, and its premiere was so big that a U.S. government agency had to comment on the release.
