Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Look: Bob Costas Makes Hilarious Error During Yankees-Guardians Game
Even the greats make mistakes every once and a while. Shane Bieber is on the mound four the Cleveland Guardians in Friday's postseason matchup against the New York Yankees. On the call for TBS, veteran sports broadcast Bob Costas accidentally referred to the Cleveland pitcher as Justin Bieber, the world-famous pop star. Costas paused for a second after the mistake.
Manny Machado had trash talk for MLB Hall of Famer after Padres’ Game 2 win
Manny Machado was in full “Are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer...
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
‘Punch back’: Yankees respond to setback vs. Guardians
Nestor Cortes spoke calmly with a dozen TV cameras and maybe two dozen reporters in his face. “We’re going over there now,” he said. “We’re going to come back and we’re going to punch back.”. The Yankees are going to have to hope they land...
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Why has Yankees vs Guardians Game 2 been postponed, and when will it now be played?
NOTHING can stop the golden spell being enjoyed by sports fans in New York right now - except the weather. One-nil up in their Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians, MLB's New York Yankees' second game in the series has had to be postponed due to bad weather. Originally set...
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
2022 MLB Playoffs: Guardians battle back to take Game 2, even ALDS with Yankees
NEW YORK — The Yankees waited an extra day for the rain clouds to clear, and once they finally did, Game 2 of the ALDS ended in a disappointing extra-inning loss to the Guardians. Jameson Taillon entered for the 10th inning and promptly allowed two bloop hits to break...
New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2
Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series
Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK — (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims He Has Enough ‘Dirt’ to ‘Blow Up’ NFL Owners
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who is the subject of multiple investigations, related to workplace sexual misconduct, accounting missteps, and other allegations, reportedly believes he’s protected because of the “dirt” he’s gathered on other owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Per ESPN, Snyder became the subject...
Stephen Glover Talks Securing Soulja Boy’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo for ‘Crank Dat Killer’ Episode
Since its premiere in 2016, FX’s Atlanta has garnered both critical and commercial success, having received an average rating of 96.5 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, earning multiple Emmy awards, and landing on multiple lists of best television shows of all time. But despite its achievements and accolades, series showrunners say they had a difficult time securing big-name guest stars.
OPPOSING TEAM REFUSES TO DISPLAY CHICAGO'S PRIMARY LOGO
The Vegas Golden Knights are not displaying the Chicago Blackhawks' primary logo for on-ice projections or on the scoreboard, instead opting for their secondary logo, per Mark Lazerus:. Lazerus suspects that more and more teams will do this, as the logo has been the focus of serious social pressure. Several...
