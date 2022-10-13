ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Look: Bob Costas Makes Hilarious Error During Yankees-Guardians Game

Even the greats make mistakes every once and a while. Shane Bieber is on the mound four the Cleveland Guardians in Friday's postseason matchup against the New York Yankees. On the call for TBS, veteran sports broadcast Bob Costas accidentally referred to the Cleveland pitcher as Justin Bieber, the world-famous pop star. Costas paused for a second after the mistake.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022

The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday. New York leads the series 1-0 after an intense Game 1 victory. Righty Shane Bieber will start on the mound for the Guardians, while southpaw Nestor Cortes takes the bump for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:47 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Costas
The Spun

New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs#Yankee Stadium#House Of The Dragon#The New York Yankees#Cleveland Guardians#Hbo
Larry Brown Sports

Padres enlisting fitting former star to throw out first pitch during NLDS series

Hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2006, the San Diego Padres are enlisting a notable member of that 2006 team for first-pitch duties. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports this week that retired former Padres pitcher Jake Peavy will be throwing out the first pitch during Game 4 of the NLDS in San Diego on Saturday. Current Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, who wears No. 44 in honor of Peavy, will be starting in Game 4. Fittingly, Peavy will be wearing a No. 44 Musgrove jersey when he throws out the first pitch, Acee adds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
BRONX, NY
960 The Ref

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

NEW YORK — (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Stephen Glover Talks Securing Soulja Boy’s ‘Atlanta’ Cameo for ‘Crank Dat Killer’ Episode

Since its premiere in 2016, FX’s Atlanta has garnered both critical and commercial success, having received an average rating of 96.5 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, earning multiple Emmy awards, and landing on multiple lists of best television shows of all time. But despite its achievements and accolades, series showrunners say they had a difficult time securing big-name guest stars.
TV SERIES
markerzone.com

OPPOSING TEAM REFUSES TO DISPLAY CHICAGO'S PRIMARY LOGO

The Vegas Golden Knights are not displaying the Chicago Blackhawks' primary logo for on-ice projections or on the scoreboard, instead opting for their secondary logo, per Mark Lazerus:. Lazerus suspects that more and more teams will do this, as the logo has been the focus of serious social pressure. Several...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy