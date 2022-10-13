Read full article on original website
Bluffton teen arrested after deadly shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A man died in Bluffton Tuesday night, and a teenager was arrested after a shooting, according to officials. Bluffton police officers responded to Buck Island Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a victim who had sustained three gunshot wounds. The victim, 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Chatham Co. police chief fully believes they will find Quinton Simon's remains in landfill
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI held a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the latest developments in the case of Quinton Simon. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player below. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley...
Man located at Savannah crash scene found with gunshot wound, dies at hospital: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police are investigating an Oct. 16 shooting and single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers say they responded to Mundy and Weldon streets around 8 p.m., for an overturned sedan and discovered the driver, Rashard Kinlaw, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Teen charged in shooting outside AMF Savannah Lanes that injured woman: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A teen has been charged in connection with a Feb. 27 shooting outside a bowling alley. Darius Hymon, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to a Feb. 27 shooting outside of AMF Savannah Lanes. The suspect is also being investigated for involvement...
Chatham County Police searching for missing man
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who hasn't been at his home since early Saturday. According to police, 30-year-old Derek Ramone San Juan left home without his cell phone and medication. He was last seen at his home on Dukes Way early Saturday.
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wayne County school officials reported that a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, and two students were aboard. The Wayne County School System released this statement:. We are...
Deer crashes through window at Hinesville Police Department
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an unusual day at the Hinesville Police Department when a deer crashed through a window and into Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office. Slater said he was out on a vacation day and came to the office to look over paperwork when his staff notified him of a deer inside his office.
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
St. Helena Island man convicted of murder after shooting unarmed man
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — A 22-year-old St. Helena Island man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 37 years in prison after a deadly shooting in November 2020. According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Beaufort County jury found Channon Talon Preston guilty of murder on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Pre-trial hearing set for Thursday as Murdaugh defense team attacks state's case
A court hearing has been called Thursday to hash out a flurry of recent motions by defense lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred former Lowcountry attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son. These three new filings — one last week and two this week — have seen Murdaugh's...
City of Savannah creates young adult task force
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a new task force Tuesday to teach young adults between the ages of 21 and 34 about local government. Mayor Van Johnson said the task force is called Savannah YALL, which stands for Young Adults Leading Locally. He said it...
City of Savannah releases results from police chief community input survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) released the results of their community engagement process involved in the recruitment of a new police chief. The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset,"...
Tournament, law enforcement officials expect large crowds for PGA Tour's CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The PGA Tour is making a stop in South Carolina this week, with the CJ Cup in Ridgeland starting on Thursday. This year's tournament director, Andre Silva, said this is the first year they have held the CJ Cup in the southeast, and they expect fans to show up in droves.
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
Chatham County residents head to the polls on first day of early voting
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Monday began the early voting window in Georgia for the Nov. 8 election, and some voters are speaking out on why they decided to vote early this cycle. “Because I know that it’s very important," Elaine Boyington said. "This election is very important. I...
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
