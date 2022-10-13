ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bluffton teen arrested after deadly shooting

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A man died in Bluffton Tuesday night, and a teenager was arrested after a shooting, according to officials. Bluffton police officers responded to Buck Island Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a victim who had sustained three gunshot wounds. The victim, 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
BLUFFTON, SC
Chatham County Police searching for missing man

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who hasn't been at his home since early Saturday. According to police, 30-year-old Derek Ramone San Juan left home without his cell phone and medication. He was last seen at his home on Dukes Way early Saturday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Wayne County bus driver arrested for DUI

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wayne County school officials reported that a school bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Wayne County School System, the incident happened on Tuesday, and two students were aboard. The Wayne County School System released this statement:. We are...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Deer crashes through window at Hinesville Police Department

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an unusual day at the Hinesville Police Department when a deer crashed through a window and into Police Chief Lloyd Slater’s office. Slater said he was out on a vacation day and came to the office to look over paperwork when his staff notified him of a deer inside his office.
HINESVILLE, GA
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
SAVANNAH, GA
City of Savannah creates young adult task force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah launched a new task force Tuesday to teach young adults between the ages of 21 and 34 about local government. Mayor Van Johnson said the task force is called Savannah YALL, which stands for Young Adults Leading Locally. He said it...
SAVANNAH, GA
City of Savannah releases results from police chief community input survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) released the results of their community engagement process involved in the recruitment of a new police chief. The City partnered with PERF to facilitate a hiring process centered on community input at the outset,"...
SAVANNAH, GA
Everything you need to know on the first day of early voting in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Early voting in Georgia started on Monday, Oct. 17, ahead of the Nov. 8 election which looks to be a major one for the state of Georgia. Any eligible registered voter wanting to vote early can do so in person at any of the early voting locations. You do not have to vote in your assigned precinct for early voting, according to the Chatham County Board of Registrars.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Richmond Hill hosts 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 23rd Annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a weekend of food, live music, rides, and dozens of vendors to shop from. Richmond Hill High School teacher Jonathan Crouse was not very...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Journey coming to Savannah on 2023 tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The legendary rock band known for its timeless hit "Don't stop Believin,'" Journey, announced Monday that it will be stopping in Savannah on its "Freedom Tour 2023." The tour will feature special guest Toto, known for its hit song "Africa." The two groups will hit...
SAVANNAH, GA

