Downers Grove, IL

The Voice

Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units

After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
AURORA, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Downers Grove, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
positivelynaperville.com

Things to do around Naperville this weekend: October 14-16

Live Music at Quigley’s / 8:30PM / Leroy Winn Power Trio to perform at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson in downtown Naperville. All Hallows Eve / Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 – 6:30-10PM / Monsters, witches, and werewolves have escaped their homes on the pages of your favorite Halloween stories and are running loose on the grounds of Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster. The cost is $20/person. Experience All Hallows Eve like never before with a newly reimagined line-up of outdoor activities and performances designed for families with kids 16 and under. Attractions include a zombie maze, alien autopsy, graveyard gameshow, dark art gallery, magic show, and more. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
wjol.com

Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14

Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in Oswego home fire

The Oswego Fire Protection District says that one person was hurt due to a fire in a home in the 100 block of Bluegrass Parkway early Saturday morning. The person, who lives in the home, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
OSWEGO, IL
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
oakpark.com

Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours

An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
PLAINFIELD, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois

The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, IL
