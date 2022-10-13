Read full article on original website
Memorial honoring Highland Park shooting victims moving to new temporary spot
People can start to visit the new memorial beginning November 5.
Hello Kitty Café truck returns to Westfield Old Orchard Mall Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) – The wildly popular Hello Kitty Café truck will be back in the Chicago area Saturday. It will be at the Westfield old orchard mall in Skokie.The truck will be parked near Crate and Barrel from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.If you're planning on going, just a heads up, the truck does not accept cash.
New mural unveiled at West Side career center
A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs.
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
Things to do around Naperville this weekend: October 14-16
Live Music at Quigley’s / 8:30PM / Leroy Winn Power Trio to perform at Quigley’s Irish Pub, 43 E. Jefferson in downtown Naperville. All Hallows Eve / Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15 – 6:30-10PM / Monsters, witches, and werewolves have escaped their homes on the pages of your favorite Halloween stories and are running loose on the grounds of Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster. The cost is $20/person. Experience All Hallows Eve like never before with a newly reimagined line-up of outdoor activities and performances designed for families with kids 16 and under. Attractions include a zombie maze, alien autopsy, graveyard gameshow, dark art gallery, magic show, and more. For more information and tickets, visit NaperSettlement.org/AllHallowsEve.
House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages
The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
Northern Illinois University student found dead in school building
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Northern Illinois Student was found dead in Patterson Hall Friday. The student died at approximately 1 p.m. in the Fanny Ruth Patterson Complex, according to the Northern Star. The cause of death is currently unknown, as is the student’s identity. NIU Police, along with paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department, […]
Project Acclaim to Induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into 2022 Hall of Pride at Anniversary Banquet Nov. 14
Project Acclaim will induct Ed and Gloria Dollinger and Michael Turk into its 2022 Hall of Pride during its 35th Jade Anniversary Banquet on Monday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet. Social Hour is at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/2022HallOfPride for $35 which includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are also available by mailing a check payable to Project Acclaim to the attention of Sylvia Acosta Chavez, P.O. Box 3799, Joliet, 60434-3799. Kindly purchase tickets no later than Wednesday, November 9.
Check out local architecture this weekend at 'Open House Chicago'
CHICAGO - This weekend, Open House Chicago is back. It's your chance to tour buildings that are often off limits, or just overlooked by the public. In-person site visits are scheduled for this weekend. The Chicago Architecture Center says it's one of the largest events of its kind in the...
Through triumphs and challenges, best friends win homecoming royalty
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Two best friends since the age of three, who have been through so much together, won homecoming king and queen last week at Sandburg High School. Seniors Selena Schuster and Timmy Matykiewicz have gone to homecoming every year together, despite in 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. The duo […]
One person hurt in Oswego home fire
The Oswego Fire Protection District says that one person was hurt due to a fire in a home in the 100 block of Bluegrass Parkway early Saturday morning. The person, who lives in the home, was taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt.
Chicago Home Depot stores selling 99-cent smoke detectors this weekend
The 99-cent smoke detectors are available at the 11 Home Depot stores throughout Chicago, while supplies last.
14-year-old boy found dead in Prospect Heights apartment
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy died after he was shot in his Prospect Heights apartment Friday afternoon. Prospect Heights police say the teen was shot and killed in an apartment in the 500 block of Piper Lane around 3:13 p.m. No further details were provided by police at this time.
Waukegan to make beach more accessible for this with mobility issues
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Next summer, it's going to be easier for those with mobility issues to go enjoy Waukegan Beach. The city is adding a concrete pad and rubber mats leading to the water. That pad will also have different amenities, so people can be near the lake without having...
Oak Park police respond to ‘person in distress’ barricaded inside home
Traffic is being re-routed around the area.
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Fire tears through tire shop, restaurant in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed two West Side businesses and damaged a third Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a tire shop in the 4300 block of West Madison Street,...
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
