delawarepublic.org
Wilmington announces parking enforcement overhaul
Wilmington Mayor Purzycki said his office is overhauling the city’s parking enforcement program. The mayor’s office says the revamp includes lowering parking ticket prices from $40 to $25, changing residential parking permits and improving signage and communications with the public. Residents have often complained about the city’s parking...
phlcouncil.com
CITY COUNCIL ANNOUNCES CITYWIDE ALLEY TREE REMOVAL PROGRAM FUNDED BY THE NEIGHBORHOOD PRESERVATION INITIATIVE
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia City Councilmembers and city officials today announced additional neighborhood investments funded through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI), the $400M citywide program announced by Council in 2020. Utilizing a portion of the $26.6M of NPI funding earmarked for neighborhood infrastructure, the city has begun to work with...
wilmingtonde.gov
Wilmington Recognizes Outstanding Community Service with its 18th Annual Wilmington Awards and Access Wilmington Awards
Mayor Purzycki and Council President Congo honor outstanding citizens and agencies for accomplishments, community service, and life-long achievements. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo, honored six City residents with the 2022 Wilmington Awards and two local organizations with an Access Wilmington Award during a public ceremony last night at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building, 800 North French Street, in Downtown Wilmington.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Lane shift coming Sunday as Middletown’s Route 299 project continues
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists a shift in the traffic pattern on Route 299 in Middletown. The shift will begin Sunday night, Oct. 16th, starting at 9 p.m. and be completed by 6 6 a.m.on Monday, October 17. Once completed, traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed westbound lanes of Route 299 between Dove Run Boulevard and Cleaver Farms Road.
delawarebusinessnow.com
World Trade Center gala scheduled returns on Nov. 3
GT USA Wilmington, (Gulftainer), the op erator of the Port of Wilmington will be honored as the Large Company International Innovator. Batta Environmental Associates is the Small Company International Innovator. Donate Delaware is the International Humanitarian for its efforts during the Covid pandemic and its work in Ukraine and Africa.
delawarepublic.org
Community refrigerator program expands to Dover
A community refrigerator program is expanding into Dover — one small-scale response to rising food insecurity across the state. Relying on support from local faith groups and food banks, a new community refrigerator will be available 24 hours a day outside the Westside Family Healthcare clinic in Dover. The...
WMDT.com
Free community fridge comes to Dover, in effort to combat food insecurity
DOVER, DE- Westside Family Healthcare in Dover unveiled a new free community fridge on Friday, that seeks to provide 24-hour food for those in need in the Dover area. The launching of the fridge is the result of a year-long collaboration between Westside Family Healthcare, Planting for Our Future, and Ubuntu Impact.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
Speaker comforted by Oz at roundtable was paid staff, which campaign did not disclose
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has done several events billed as “community roundtables” on public safety, but it turns out at least one participant was a paid campaign staffer, something the campaign never disclosed.
wjbr.com
UPDATE: Confirmed Remedial Action Plan to the Abandoned NVF Building in Wilmington
This is a still-developing story and simply describes the information that is available online. For more information I recommend contacting the DNREC or the city council. To read the original article please scroll down…. UPDATE: Patrick Boettcher of the DNREC responded to my email inquiring more information about the project.
WDEL 1150AM
Bear woman dubbed "Delaware's Oprah" recognized at Delaware Tech Hispanic Heritage celebration
A native of Mexico has been recognized in Delaware for helping people meet the challenges that she once faced: adjusting to life in a new country. Laura Leos of Bear arrived in the United States with her husband in 2006. Seeking a source of income, she began a home baking business. Leos also started a social media page that became Ventas Latina Delaware.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Groundhog Day and Avelo eying the Wilmington-New Castle Airport
The other day, one of the many rankings that find their way to our Email Inbox showed Delaware with the lowest average fares in the nation. The ranking from a site known as CouponFollow was based on a long-term average that included rare periods when commercial jets flew in and out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG).
pasconewsonline.com
Camden, NJ Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
NBC Philadelphia
Wawa Considering Halting Plans in Philly Due to Crime, Councilman Says
Wawa officials are considering dropping Philadelphia from their expansion plans following the ransacking of a store in Mayfair, according to City Councilmember Mike Driscoll, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Driscoll, a Democrat representing the 6th District in Northeast Philadelphia, which encompasses Mayfair, made the comments at a town hall-style forum...
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington to close Friday-Tuesday
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington will be closed for an extended weekend as DelDOT gets closer to the end of the "Restore the Corridor" project. The highway will close from Route 202 down to the I-495 split from 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 until the following Tuesday, October 18 at 5 a.m.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Wilmington University to open law school
Wilmington University has hired a dean for a new law school. A luncheon on Oct. 27 will introduce the dean and the law school. The event will be held at its campus off Route 202 near the Delaware-Pennsylvania line. The Wilmington University law school will be the second in Delaware,...
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
