ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves NLDS loss to Phillies

The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, faced a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, suffered a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke out about the loss, and he made a pretty humble statement, acknowledging the talent the Phillies brought to the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Bryson Stott
FanSided

Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

MLB Twitter trolls Yankees after painful Game 3 defeat in Cleveland

The Yankees were walked off by Oscar Gonzalez, and the young Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the ALCS. Gonzalez, the same rookie who hit a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the ALDS in the first place, defeated the Yankees with a single up the middle in the ninth inning of Game 3.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nlds#Fieldingninja
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy