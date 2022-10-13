Read full article on original website
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves NLDS loss to Phillies
The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, faced a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, suffered a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke out about the loss, and he made a pretty humble statement, acknowledging the talent the Phillies brought to the playoffs.
Spanish radio call of Jeremy Peña home run was absolutely bonkers (Video)
You heard the main broadcast call of Jeremy Peña’s clutch home run in the 18th inning. Here is the Spanish radio call. The Houston Astros have done it once again, and baseball fans are not necessarily shocked. An ALCS trip for the sixth-consecutive season? It feels like that is the minimum every year the Astros make it to the postseason.
Braves radio announcer calls out Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ play (Video)
An Atlanta Braves radio announcer called out Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS, saying it was awful to watch. An Atlanta Braves radio announcer destroyed Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS.
MLB・
The Mariners’ Marathon Loss Marks the Start of a New Era
Seattle’s first home MLB playoff game in 21 years brought together a city starved for baseball success—one that still has reason for hope despite the Mariners’ elimination.
Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
MLB Twitter trolls Yankees after painful Game 3 defeat in Cleveland
The Yankees were walked off by Oscar Gonzalez, and the young Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the ALCS. Gonzalez, the same rookie who hit a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the ALDS in the first place, defeated the Yankees with a single up the middle in the ninth inning of Game 3.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
