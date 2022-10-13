Read full article on original website
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
newscenter1.tv
City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes
BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
kotatv.com
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Crews in Black Hills rescue person stuck in cave for 18 hours
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, rescue crews have some advice for anyone considering a caving adventure in the Black Hills. They’re sending the message after a young caver found himself trapped for nearly 18 hours on Friday. Late last week, the Custer County Search and Rescue received...
newsdakota.com
Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
South Dakota high school, police react to false active shooter call
Multiple school districts in the state and law enforcement agencies were on high alert when several active shooter reports started coming in, but they turned out to be a hoax.
sdpb.org
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools
Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
kotatv.com
Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
newscenter1.tv
The important meanings behind different colored pumpkins and candy buckets
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While it’s common to see a number of orange pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, some places might have different colored pumpkins. The different colors like teal and purple might signify something important about the residents of a house or even the kids who are trick or treating.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
newscenter1.tv
When can you tune in for Rowan Grace’s next performance on NBC’s The Voice?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see Rowan Grace on The Voice again, her next appearance will be in the knockout rounds. The rounds will air Tuesday, Nov.1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 on NewsCenter1. After her two performances,...
KELOLAND TV
RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
KEVN
Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
