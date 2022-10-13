ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, SD

newscenter1.tv

City of Box Elder awarded $12M in loans to address water woes

BOX ELDER, S.D. — Box Elder is sometimes a place where there’s too much water…. In their efforts to remedy the aging infrastructure, the City of Box Elder reached out to the State of South Dakota for help – and got it. “WE’RE EXCITED ABOUT THIS”
BOX ELDER, SD
City
South Dakota State
kotatv.com

Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews in Black Hills rescue person stuck in cave for 18 hours

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, rescue crews have some advice for anyone considering a caving adventure in the Black Hills. They’re sending the message after a young caver found himself trapped for nearly 18 hours on Friday. Late last week, the Custer County Search and Rescue received...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newsdakota.com

Rapid City Girl Scout a Godsend for Local Animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (NewsDakota.com) – When Teagan Hudson from Rapid City thought about her upcoming Girl Scouts service project one thing was clear: she wanted to work alongside the Humane Society of the Black Hills. This came as no surprise to Teagan’s family and friends as she has always...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
MITCHELL, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective

RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCPD looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash overnight in Rapid City. Law enforcement arrived at the scene and found a juvenile female unresponsive at the intersection of E. Van Buren and N. LaCrosse Street. Witnesses say the female was walking on the sidewalk...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Box Elder man arraigned on murder charge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man accused of murdering a Box Elder woman in August was arraigned in Seventh Circuit Court Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince of Box Elder is charged with first degree murder in the death of 63-year-old Shirley Bartolotta, who was found dead at her home after an alleged assault took place.
BOX ELDER, SD

