Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
ladailypost.com
95 Attorneys Take Oath To Practice Law In New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE — Ninety-five new attorneys were admitted to the practice of law in the state of New Mexico Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony. The oath of attorneys was administered by Supreme Court Chief Clerk Elizabeth A. Garcia during the ceremony outside of the University of New Mexico School of Law. Each of the individuals also signed the roll of attorneys, which contains the names of people licensed to practice law in the state.
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov. Lujan Grisham, Ronchetti Face Off in Final Debate
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti weighed in on crime, abortion, health care and other top-of-mind issues in this year’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial race during last night’s final televised debate, hosted by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM. While the debate highlighted different views and approaches to policy issues, it also showcased, as the Journal notes, “insults and harsh jabs” throughout the hour-long discourse. Ronchetti highlighted Lujan Grisham’s financial settlement with a former campaign employee who accused her of harassment, also the topic of a new ad from Ronchetti’s campaign. Lujan Grisham in turn accused Ronchetti, who formerly worked as a meteorologist for KRQE-TV, of being unexperienced and a threat to women’s reproductive health care. When given the opportunity to ask Ronchetti a question, Lujan Grisham asked him if he knew what misoprostol is (a medication used in medical abortions). Ronchetti did not answer and pivoted back to the harassment settlement, among other accusations. The Democratic Party of New Mexico issued a statement following the debate describing it as confirmation Ronchetti is “not fit to be governor.” In a series of tweets, the state Republican Party highlighted Ronchetti’s attacks on Lujan Grisham, saying the governor “showed tonight she is not only out-of-touch, but closed off to taking responsibility, closed off to answering questions about her failed record, hypocritical actions or sexual assault allegations.”
New Mexico governor pins reelection to support for abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham hitched her reelection campaign squarely to support for abortion access in the second head-to-head debate of the campaign season with Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti on Wednesday night. Lujan Grisham returned repeatedly to her advocacy for legal access to...
nmsuroundup.com
Letter to the Editor: Why you should vote in the New Mexico Midterm Elections
November 8 might be the last legitimate election in the history of the United States. When I was a student at NMSU 50 years ago (no, I can’t believe it either!), I would have walked away from anyone who made such an extreme statement. In those days, it would have seemed as preposterous, even blasphemous, as someone saying that Clyde Tombaugh’s Pluto (1) would get demoted. Yet here we are: The United States of America has lost many of the underpinnings of a vibrant democracy.
New Mexico Secretary of State, AG warn of voter intimidation ahead of midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With just over three weeks until the midterm election, top state officials are warning voters to be aware of issues surrounding voter intimidation and poll monitoring. The New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and Attorney General Hector Balderas addressed the topics in a news conference Thursday morning, urging voters to know […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Incumbent land commissioner threatens to hold NM’s largest industry “hostage” to get preferred policy outcome
The Rio Grande Foundation tends to not focus on New Mexico’s Land Commissioner very much. They have one primary job which is to keep the revenue from oil and gas on state lands flowing to beneficiaries including the poor-performing K-12 school system. Thus, our philosophy on Land Commissioner has been hands off as commissioners have usually adhered to a revenue maximization philosophy.
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
pinonpost.com
Second debate: Ronchetti corners MLG on groping payoff, she pivots to abortion
On Wednesday night, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti met on KOAT 7 for the second gubernatorial debate, moderated by the station’s Doug Fernandez. KOAT’s Kelly Ribando, the Albuquerque Journal’s Dan Boyd, and KKOB radio’s Bob Clark as panelists. During the fiery...
KOAT 7
'Downwinders' demonstrate near location of 1945 nuclear test
Members and supporters of a group seeking reparations for residents exposed to radiation from the 1945 nuclear explosion in South Central New Mexico demonstrated Saturday near the Trinity test site. Organized by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC), the demonstration included those affected, had family members affected, and all others...
KOAT 7
More than $19 million raised in governor's race
With less than a month left before the election, the candidates for governor has raised about $19 million. “This may end up being a record-breaking amounts of money raised in a gubernatorial race,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff said. So far, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised about...
KOAT 7
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade
NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
pinonpost.com
GOP’s Ronchetti outraises embattled Democrat Gov. Lujan Grisham
On Tuesday, New Mexico candidates filed their financial reports for the second General Election period, with many contentious races for fundraising. On the top of the ballot, Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti outraised embattled Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is battling flak on the airwaves over her $150,000 payout for grave sexual assault claims.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
KRQE News 13
AARP New Mexico invites people to vote
AARP New Mexico is helping people ages 50+ vote. AARP is a non-profit organization that advocates for people over age 50 helping them receive necessary resources from the state and federal levels. “People 50+ is our nation’s most powerful voting bloc. In fact, they decided traditionally the last couple of...
krwg.org
Early voting steady in Doña Ana County
LAS CRUCES, NM – Early in-person and absentee voting for the 2022 General Election began on October 11th at the Doña Ana County Government Center. In the first week, more than 2,400 county voters have cast ballots according to a news release from the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
