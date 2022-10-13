Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican Mark Ronchetti weighed in on crime, abortion, health care and other top-of-mind issues in this year’s Nov. 8 gubernatorial race during last night’s final televised debate, hosted by KOAT-TV, the Albuquerque Journal and KKOB-AM. While the debate highlighted different views and approaches to policy issues, it also showcased, as the Journal notes, “insults and harsh jabs” throughout the hour-long discourse. Ronchetti highlighted Lujan Grisham’s financial settlement with a former campaign employee who accused her of harassment, also the topic of a new ad from Ronchetti’s campaign. Lujan Grisham in turn accused Ronchetti, who formerly worked as a meteorologist for KRQE-TV, of being unexperienced and a threat to women’s reproductive health care. When given the opportunity to ask Ronchetti a question, Lujan Grisham asked him if he knew what misoprostol is (a medication used in medical abortions). Ronchetti did not answer and pivoted back to the harassment settlement, among other accusations. The Democratic Party of New Mexico issued a statement following the debate describing it as confirmation Ronchetti is “not fit to be governor.” In a series of tweets, the state Republican Party highlighted Ronchetti’s attacks on Lujan Grisham, saying the governor “showed tonight she is not only out-of-touch, but closed off to taking responsibility, closed off to answering questions about her failed record, hypocritical actions or sexual assault allegations.”

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO