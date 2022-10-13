ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Incumbent land commissioner threatens to hold NM’s largest industry “hostage” to get preferred policy outcome

The Rio Grande Foundation tends to not focus on New Mexico’s Land Commissioner very much. They have one primary job which is to keep the revenue from oil and gas on state lands flowing to beneficiaries including the poor-performing K-12 school system. Thus, our philosophy on Land Commissioner has been hands off as commissioners have usually adhered to a revenue maximization philosophy.
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on public safety funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime and crime fighting are two of the major topics weighing on the minds of New Mexico voters. Addressing those topics in a recent ad, the former San Miguel County Sheriff highlights public safety funding measures Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham has played a role in. So what is Lujan Grisham’s […]
'Downwinders' demonstrate near location of 1945 nuclear test

Members and supporters of a group seeking reparations for residents exposed to radiation from the 1945 nuclear explosion in South Central New Mexico demonstrated Saturday near the Trinity test site. Organized by the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC), the demonstration included those affected, had family members affected, and all others...
New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
New Mexico dancers perform in NYC parade

NEW YORK — A group of Native American dancers from New Mexico have already been invited to come back next year after traveling cross country to appear in the first-ever Indigenous People's Parade. The Pueblo Dance Group even had an encore, taking their talents to Times Square to perform...
Letter to the Editor: Why you should vote in the New Mexico Midterm Elections

November 8 might be the last legitimate election in the history of the United States. When I was a student at NMSU 50 years ago (no, I can’t believe it either!), I would have walked away from anyone who made such an extreme statement. In those days, it would have seemed as preposterous, even blasphemous, as someone saying that Clyde Tombaugh’s Pluto (1) would get demoted. Yet here we are: The United States of America has lost many of the underpinnings of a vibrant democracy.
More than $19 million raised in governor's race

With less than a month left before the election, the candidates for governor has raised about $19 million. “This may end up being a record-breaking amounts of money raised in a gubernatorial race,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff said. So far, incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised about...
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
