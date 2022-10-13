‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Walt Disney World in November, Tokyo Disneyland Parade Route Collapses, Disneyland Paris Annual Passholders Plan Protest, & More: Daily Recap (10/12/22)

Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneytips.com
EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience
Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
WDW News Today
Prices Increased on Pins, Shoulder Plush, and Light-Up Souvenirs at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases are sweeping Walt Disney World Resort. Today, we noticed the latest round of price hikes as prices of trading pins, shoulder plush, and light-up souvenirs have increased. We saw this pin price chart in Big...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneytips.com
Disney Rolls Out Ticket Price Increase of Nearly 10% (or More!)
Price increases are everywhere, and unfortunately for Disney fans, theme parks are no exception. The Walt Disney World Resort typically increases its ticket prices annually after the new year, however, smaller price increases have been taking place throughout the year both at the Orlando Resort and on the West Coast at the Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
Magic Kingdom and EPCOT hours have been extended for the last few days of October, throughout November, and in early December 2022. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. on October 30 and 31. Early entry for hotel guests will then begin at 7:30 a.m. The park will be closing for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at 6:00 p.m. on both days.
WDW News Today
CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT
A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Extends Park Hours in Preparation for Holiday Crowds
After a short tip in crowds at the beginning of fall, the Walt Disney World Resort is gearing up for increased visitation during the holiday season. On top of increased pricing for select experiences, and limited reservation availability, holiday crowds can make it more challenging to navigate Disney Parks. One...
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
Disney World Set to Bring Back Hugely Popular Event
Disney (DIS) and Comcast’s Universal Studios (CMCSA) are in constant competition for customers to choose their theme park for vacations. The competition has been fierce since covid restrictions lifted, as both parks have been launching new attractions and the return of fan favorites that people have been anxiously waiting to return.
Disneyland resort tickets, parking prices are rising again
Disneyland resort ticket and parking prices are rising again.
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
New ’Hercules’ Loungefly Backpack, Headband, and Windbreaker Fly Into Disneyland
“Hercules” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with all new merchandise designed to go the distance. The new Disney Parks exclusive Loungefly backpack, headband, and windbreaker will take you from zero to hero in no time flat. Our wallets are about to become damsels in distress!. Hercules Loungefly Backpack –...
