Brooklyn, NY

NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry

If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA
Basketball
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis

Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA
Ben Simmons
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steve Nash
Edmond Sumner
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Ryan Arcidiacono Makes Knicks' Opening Night Roster

Arcidiacono, 28, is 6-foot-3 and appeared in 10 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 1.6 points on 50 percent shooting. He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono...
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
