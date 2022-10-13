Read full article on original website
This Jazz-Nets-Lakers Trade Features Seth Curry
If you follow the NBA, you’re well aware of the problems plaguing the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their 2021-22 season was nothing short of a disaster. Despite rostering two former MVPs in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook alongside Anthony Davis, the Lakers managed 34 wins. There’s plenty of...
NBA・
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Hornets to part ways with guard LiAngelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive guard/forward LiAngelo Ball, The Athletic reported Saturday. The middle of the three Ball
NBA
Trail Blazers Basketball is Back! Here's What's Happening at Moda Center During the First 5 Regular Season Home Games
The 2022-23 Portland Trail Blazers regular season home opener is Oct. 21 as they take on the Phoenix Suns. Don't miss the opportunity to see Portland native Jerami Grant take the court for the first time in the regular season in a Trail Blazers uniform along with rookies Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker.
Grizzlies waive Killian Tillie before start of season
The Grizzlies needed to waive the player to cut the roster to 15 before the start of the regular season.
This Knicks-Wizards Trade Features Kristaps Porzingis
Sometimes, NBA teams reunite with their former players as well. Everyone loves a reunion, right? Well, no. Sometimes, a reunion can be awkward. Suppose you just got divorced. You don’t need everyone at your high school reunion asking “how’s Judy”, do you? Let’s be honest – you probably won’t even go.
NBA・
ESPN
Steve Nash, Brooklyn Nets joke about Ben Simmons fouling out of preseason game
MINNEAPOLIS -- Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash couldn't help but chuckle as Ben Simmons walked over to the bench after fouling out in just 13 minutes during a 112-102 preseason win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. "I said 'you might as well go straight to the bike and...
Nets film study: Ben Simmons makes big changes as offense flourishes in win over Bucks
The Brooklyn Nets got their first preseason win Wednesday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-97. The Nets’ focus looked noticeably different from two losses last week with the team playing a fast-paced, physical brand of basketball. Ben Simmons turned in his best performance with the Nets thus far, posting...
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
A former Sacramento Kings player revealed how hard it was for him to get through alcoholism, revealing he never played an NBA game sober.
Yardbarker
Ryan Arcidiacono Makes Knicks’ Opening Night Roster
Arcidiacono, 28, is 6-foot-3 and appeared in 10 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 1.6 points on 50 percent shooting. He signed his first official 10-day deal with the Knicks on Jan. 6, two days after the NBA voided a 10-day hardship contract between Arcidiacono and the team. Arcidiacono...
Preseason Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Final Preseason action as the Pistons take on Ja Morant and the Grizz in Mo-town.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Vs. Magic Game Day Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers wrap up the exhibition season tonight with a tipoff against the Orlando Magic at 7:00 p.m. at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Wine and Gold are come in 1-2 and fresh off a 105-99 win over Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, their first win of the preseason..
Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Idea of Early Basketball Retirement
The Nets point guard isn't planning on stepping away from the game anytime soon.
