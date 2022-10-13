ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU volleyball gets back on track in 3-0 win over Chicago State

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team got back on track with a 3-0 victory over the out-of-conference Chicago State Cougars. The Mountaineers (7-12, 0-5 Big 12) battled in all three sets but were able to pull out the victory. WVU won 25-21, in a relatively competitive first set, establishing the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's soccer ties No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats 3-3

The West Virginia men’s soccer team battled to a 3-3 draw with the undefeated No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in a thrilling game at home. The Mountaineers (4-6-3, 1-1-3 Sun Belt) have now put themselves back in the conversation for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament, with three games to go after previously being 2-6-2.
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Athenaeum

WVU swimming, diving teams dominate West Virginia State Games

The West Virginia men and women's swimming and diving teams dominated both days of the West Virginia State Games on Friday and Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. On day one, the Mountaineers won 16 of 18 events with a total of 1,383 points. The men...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU cross country takes first at Penn State National Open

The West Virginia cross country team traveled up to State College, Pennsylvania, this weekend to compete in the Penn State National Open at Blue and White Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 14, taking first place in the event. The Mountaineers finished in the top spot this weekend, with a total...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's basketball to host Bowling Green in annual Charity Exhibition Game

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will take on Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 28, in its annual Charity Exhibition game. This year’s matchup marks the fifth year the Mountaineers have played a charity basketball game ahead of their normal season. Last year, West Virginia played Akron and raised $12,932 in donations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Football vs. Baylor 10/13

Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU rifle team remains undefeated with road-victory over Air Force, UTEP

West Virginia’s rifle team took its third-straight victory on Saturday in a tri-match in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The match consisted of competition between three teams: West Virginia, No. 2 Air Force and the University of Texas at El Paso. Senior Malori Brown led the way for the Mountaineers in...
EL PASO, TX
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Parents Club keeps families close during event-filled weekend

Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home. Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student loan forgiveness applications open in beta test

The Biden Administration launched a beta version of its student loan relief program late Friday night, allowing borrowers to submit applications before the website is officially launched later this month. Thousands of students at West Virginia University could see some level of loan forgiveness as part of the federal plan...
MORGANTOWN, WV

