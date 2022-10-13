Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge dominates Hickman, finishes undefeated in conference play
The bleachers of Rock Bridge Stadium were filled to the brim with pink-clad students Friday night to witness the Bruins’ 49-0 rout of Hickman. Rock Bridge (7-1, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) captured its 10th straight victory in the Providence Bowl and completed an undefeated conference slate in its final regular-season home game.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge doubles team takes third, Hickman's Nenkov seventh at state tennis
Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come. The Bruins’ top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament Friday in Springfield.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge softball stunned by Blue Springs South in district final
The only blemish on Rock Bridge's schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27. The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge's season.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball wins second district championship in three years
Third-seeded Tolton softball beat fifth-seeded Centralia 7-0 Saturday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship as fans packed into Centralia’s Bicentennial Park. It is the Trailblazers’ first district championship in Class 3 after getting bumped up from Class 2 last year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Columbia Missourian
Cole Camp shut out by Adrian
Adrian shut out Cole Camp 36-0 as the Blue Birds suffered their second loss of the season. This was anticipated to be a great matchup with both teams having a combined 12 wins and only two losses, but that simply wasn’t the case. Adrian was led by a spectacular...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge doubles team through to semis; Hickman's Nenkov stumbles
The Bruins are heading to the state semifinals. In the MSHSAA Class 3 doubles tournament Thursday in Springfield, the Rock Bridge girls tennis duo of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar played Cor Jesu’s Savannah Fust and Kate Cooper in sectionals.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge aims to finish perfect conference season against Hickman
After clinching the Central Missouri Activities Conference title last week, Rock Bridge puts its perfect conference record on the line Friday for homecoming night in the Providence Bowl against Hickman. Rock Bridge (6-1, 5-0) captured its first-ever CMAC title last week in a 48-35 win over Battle. While the top...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Osage defeats Southern Boone to win fifth straight
Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday. Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri tennis concludes Day 2 of ITA Regional Championships
Missouri tennis' Inah and Mae Canete won their doubles match in the round of 32 as the Tigers competed in Day 2 of the ITA Regional Championships on Friday. The Canete sisters defeated Oklahoma State's Amber Hochstatter and Sofia Rojas 8-2 to advance to the round of 16 stage of the main draw. The duo will face another Oklahoma State team in Raquel Gonzalez and Alana Wolfberg at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
Battle fights back from 21-point deficit but falls to Jeff City in OT
The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night. The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41.
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference
It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Centralia locks in second place in Class 2 District 7 with win over South Shelby
Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday. The Panthers acclaimed defense shined as they shut the Cardinals in second half to secure the win.
Columbia Missourian
MU wrestling announces 2022-23 schedule
Missouri wrestling announced its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday. The Tigers will wrestle in 12 dual matches and four invites in the regular season as they begins their quest to defend the Big 12 crown. MU starts its season with the Black and Gold scrimmage on Oct. 29...
Columbia Missourian
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) on Saturday in the first of a two-match series. As a look of...
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular seasons at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Defense crucial for Hickman against Rock Bridge
Hickman football's defense has had its ups and downs this season. Junior linebacker Elijah Morton is having an impressive season, as he is responsible for over 70 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The Kewpies' defensive captain is also helping the success of other defensive players such as Quin'Tavion Jacobs, Cole Harrell and Anthony Prach.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women’s team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5, while the men’s side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Oct. 29 for their next meet, versus Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton, Rock Bridge softball advance to district championships
After falling behind in the first inning, No. 3 Tolton came back to beat No. 2 Macon 15-5 in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 semifinals Thursday in Centralia. The Tigerettes’ Evyn Howell got to Trailblazers’ pitcher Kate Guinn early, hitting a two-run blast in the first inning.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge volleyball sweeps Jefferson City
Rock Bridge volleyball won on the road against Jefferson City on Thursday, defeating the Jays in straight sets. The Bruins won the first set 25-18 and the next two 25-16 and 25-20.
Comments / 0