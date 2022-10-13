James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

Read full article on original website
Convicted gang member gets life in prison for robbery gone wrong
A convicted gang member was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for the murder of a man who had intended to purchase a gun from him.
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend
On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County. In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go...
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Mother
The former child star, who appeared in "Riverdale" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," pled guilty to the March 2020 shooting death of his mother, Barbara Waite.
This Is California's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider put together a list of the most notorious serial killer from each state.
Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
Abducted Teen Shot to Death by Police While Fleeing Kidnapper's Car—Sheriff
The alleged abductor was the father of the 15-year-old, according to a police report.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
'As soon as they shot him up, we got swarmed': West Virginia family recalls the moments two officers interrupted a funeral and shot their nephew dead
Jason Owens put his dad's casket down, hugged his aunt, spun around when he heard officers call his name, and then collapsed, the family said.
Family Of Rape Accused Attempt To Burn 15-year-old Pregnant Victim Alive
A teen rape victim was set ablaze by the perpetrator's mother and sister after he was asked to marry the girl, who was at least three months pregnant, reports said. The horrifying incident happened in a village near Mainpuri, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was raped by a 25-year-old man identified by his first name Abhishek from the same village, three months ago, The New Indian Express reported.
Serial rapist sentenced between 23-28 years in prison
Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison. Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison.
Alabama mom accused of fatally shooting her 13-year-old son while he slept
MOBILE, Ala. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old woman faces a murder charge after she allegedly shot and killed her teenage son this week. According to WKRG-TV, on Monday, Oct. 3, Mobile Police went to a home on the 2000 block of Jones Lane, where they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. He was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Fired Cop in ‘Rural’ Texas Accused of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Is Acquitted by All-White Jury, Lawyer Says
A 24-year-old former small town Texas police officer accused of murdering an unarmed Black man in 2020 was acquitted by an all-white jury on Thursday, one day after he took the stand in his own defense. There was no dispute that Shaun Lucas shot and killed 31-year-old Jonathan Price outside...
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Mo. man accused of kidnapping and raping woman found wearing dog collar with padlock around her neck
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody and faces several charges for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and holding a woman captive in his home. On Oct. 7, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said their office was assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department with an investigation on the 300 block of Old Orchard Road after a woman told police she had been "held against her will and sexually assaulted."
