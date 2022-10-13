ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lil genie
3d ago

Why make a stink about border security Abbott and Desantis are giving free rides to immigrants to be in the USA immigrants got duped by these Republicans and lied to them! They should be sued to the highest extent of the law! These immigrants got on the bus As well as airplanes per Republicans permission. Don't talk to me about border security! These Republicans used tax dollars to bring them here and later to find out they played them dirty lying to them that they would have jobs etc... Now you want to blame our President and Governors? Take it on with Abbott and Desantis and all that were in these schemes doesn't surprise me the extent of how far republican bullies can go! Shame on them!

