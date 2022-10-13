Mr. William “Bill” Franklin O’Neal, 86, of Mocksville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born June 1, 1936,in Davie County to the late John Frank and Marie Sharp O’Neal. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for Rankin-Sanford and Hennis Freight Lines, and retired on March 1, 2001, from Ingersoll-Rand having worked there for 32 years. Bill was a member of Jericho church of Christ for 61 years. He enjoyed working on small engines and the time he spent as a member of the Piedmont Tractor Association. In the past, Bill was a member of the Center Volunteer Fire Department, and is a retired member of the Davie County Rescue Squad. He was a big fan of baseball and softball and in his younger years coached. Bill enjoyed woodworking, doing puzzles, and loved going to the beach and camping.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO