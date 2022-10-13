Read full article on original website
It’s their month: Seniors visit the zoo, learn bocce and party
Davie County Seniors sure know how to have fun. September was national Senior Center Month and was filled with things to do. Lambert Funeral Home sponsored bingo on Sept. 1. Belinda Totten and Joanna Darnall won grand prizes. Senior Writing Club met that day and discussed writing in a journal....
Family continues tradition of generosity
Donors to the community fund at the Davie Community Foundation are all ages – with the common trait an understanding of the importance of unrestricted or slightly restricted funds. “Belle Boger is one of those donors who understood the importance of the foundation and unrestricted dollars for our community,”...
William ‘Bill’ Franklin O’Neal
Mr. William “Bill” Franklin O’Neal, 86, of Mocksville, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born June 1, 1936,in Davie County to the late John Frank and Marie Sharp O’Neal. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for Rankin-Sanford and Hennis Freight Lines, and retired on March 1, 2001, from Ingersoll-Rand having worked there for 32 years. Bill was a member of Jericho church of Christ for 61 years. He enjoyed working on small engines and the time he spent as a member of the Piedmont Tractor Association. In the past, Bill was a member of the Center Volunteer Fire Department, and is a retired member of the Davie County Rescue Squad. He was a big fan of baseball and softball and in his younger years coached. Bill enjoyed woodworking, doing puzzles, and loved going to the beach and camping.
Wearing purple: Help raise awareness, prevent domestic violence
Davie Center for Violence Prevention (DCVP) is involved with a number of events during October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). Every October is set aside to build awareness for resources in the county, but also pay respect to the victims of violence. “Unfortunately, nearly everyone knows someone...
