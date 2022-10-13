Read full article on original website
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
New lake dedicated in North Texas
Officials with the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) have dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County. It’s the first new major reservoir built in Texas in more than 30 years.
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road. Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph. "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
One person killed in Love County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Texas hunters must report deer kills
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
House fire claims a life in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — An early Friday morning fire claimed the lives of a resident and their pet. The Love County Sheriff's Office said only that the incident took place at a house that was fully engulfed in flames "in the western part of the county." The human victim was not identified.
Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Learn about the haunted history of Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
