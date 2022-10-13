ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottsboro, TX

KXII.com

Fatal fire in western Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Missing Gainesville man found dead

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
GAINESVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney police amp up speed limit enforcement on SH 121

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're driving through McKinney, you might notice officers out on the road enforcing the speed limit. Their area of focus is State Highway 121 from Highway 75 to Custer Road.  Over the past two days, officers have issued 60 speeding tickets. Many drivers are going over 100 mph.  "I take my daughter to daycare in Plano every morning," Luth Wende said. "I leave at 7:30 like clockwork and I've seen them up and down 121 parked.. posted up."McKinney police say this comes after three months of receiving numerous complaints about cars speeding and even racing...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Madill man dies in crash

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
MADILL, OK
KXII.com

Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Texas hunters must report deer kills

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now requires any buck or antlerless white-tailed deer harvested in Grayson County to be reported. TPWD white-tailed deer program director Alan Cain said the report is helpful, specifically with all the housing developments going into the county. "An...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
GUNTER, TX
KTEN.com

KXII.com

Sherman police respond to a drive by shooting in local neighborhood

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, Sherman police were called to a drive-by shooting that took place behind The Grayson County Home-Hospice, just off of 75 in South Sherman. Shots were fired at a house in the 700 block of South Austin Street. Officers said an unknown...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

CBS DFW

A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
MCKINNEY, TX
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
KTEN.com

Learn about the haunted history of Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — It's the time of year to learn about Denison's spooky history. Red River Tours is back with its Haunted Denison Ghost Tour along Main Street in downtown. Guests visit three different sites to hear stories from Texoma author Natalie Bauman, who wrote a series of...
DENISON, TX

