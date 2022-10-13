ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets find their footing in solid preseason win over Bucks

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
 3 days ago

In the preseason, results don’t count as much as the work.

And the Nets finally put in some.

In these tune-ups, the performance has always been more important than the final product. And for the first time this year, the Nets actually got both, a 107-97 win over Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

After dropping their first two preseason games to Miami and Philadelphia, they found their footing against the third straight Eastern Conference contender they faced. Sloppy on offense and outmuscled on defense against the Heat and 76ers, the Nets were vastly improved on Wednesday night.

Granted, Milwaukee played without Khris Middleton and with a possible Abu Dhabi hangover. But the Nets — playing without Joe Harris, Seth Curry and T.J. Warren — are correctly focused on themselves and righting their own ship. And this was a quantum leap forward from their earlier shoddy play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXVun_0iWp8Ozn00
Kyrie Irving, who scored a team-high 23 points, goes up for a layup during the Nets’ 107-97 preseason win over the Bucks.
NBAE via Getty Images

Coming into the night averaging an NBA-high 26.5 turnovers, the Nets’ passing was incisive. They had 32 assists and just 14 giveaways. Their defense led to transition buckets and early offense, with eight blocks and 17 steals (five by Day’Ron Sharpe).

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXSYQ_0iWp8Ozn00
Kevin Durant likes ‘vibe’ around Nets but it comes with a caveat

Kyrie Irving had a team-high 23 points and dove on the floor for a loose ball, while Kevin Durant added 19 points and eight assists, frequently finding the bigs rolling to the rim. But against imposing Giannis Antetokounmpo — who has repeatedly overwhelmed the Nets in the past — it was athletic defenders Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton who set the tone early.

Claxton had 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals, including nine points and four boards in a first quarter that saw Brooklyn lead 33-25. He outhustled Bobby Portis for a turnover and scored on an up-and-under, following up with a block and then finished off an alley oop.

Simmons had seven points, a game-high 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals, often getting out and running with Claxton. But far more important was his defense on Antetokounmpo, who had 24 points on 6 of 20 shooting but played well into the fourth quarter and did much of his damage after the game had been decided.

By the time Royce O’Neale beat the halftime buzzer with a 46-footer to give Brooklyn a 59-51 lead, the Nets — largely Simmons and Claxton — had held Antetokounmpo to eight points on 2 of 9 shooting.

Brooklyn led by 19 multiple times in the third, 87-67 on a Durant 3-pointer with 1:15 left, and 92-73 on an Irving 3 a minute later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G1M1q_0iWp8Ozn00
Kevin Durant, who scored 19 points, shoots over Jrue Holiday during the Nets’ preseason win over the Bucks.
Getty Images

Steve Nash subbed liberally in the fourth, and Milwaukee — with three starters still on the floor late — scored 11 unanswered against Brooklyn’s bench.

It was an improved performance from Brooklyn, which had been getting muscled around by more physical teams and hadn’t played hard enough for long enough. But they bounced back against yet another top Eastern Conference contender.

“Everyone has a good team on paper. A lot of good teams, a lot of talent in the East. But once the games are being played, that’s when you’ll declare who the best team is,” Durant said. “Obviously the first third of the season you’ll start to figure it out. Everybody feels great about their team about this time.”

The Nets may not even need to wait for a third of the season — a quarter of the schedule may be telling.

Through their first 20 regular-season games, the Nets will play 12 times on the road — the most in the East and second-most in the league. Their five back-to-backs are second behind only the Pistons, and they’ll face 11 games against teams that made the playoffs. That doesn’t even include the Clippers and Lakers.

With the preseason finale Friday in Minnesota, they at least took a step toward getting ready for opening night. Or more like a quantum leap.

Comments / 0

