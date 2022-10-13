Read full article on original website
Related
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
Russell Westbrook is one of the worst 3-point shooters in NBA history.
NBA・
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
Juan Toscano-Anderson will be collecting his piece of jewelry first before squaring off against his former team.
WVNews
AP source: Warriors, Poole finalizing $140M, 4-year deal
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed. ESPN first reported the agreement.
WVNews
Lafferty's 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. “Just kind of good bounces,” Lafferty said. “Right place,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Guardians rookie Árias starting at 1B in Game 3 vs Yankees
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are tossing Gabriel Árias into the deep end of the postseason. Cleveland's rookie infielder will make just his second career major league start at first base Saturday night in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees.
WVNews
Phils' Realmuto 1st postseason inside-the-park HR by catcher
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-park home run in postseason history, circling the bases Saturday when his drive in Game 4 of the NL Division Series bounced off the angled wall and Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. failed to back up the play.
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Cowboys head to Philadelphia to take on the NFC East rival Eagles on Sunday night, and here are some keys to the game that could contribute to a Dallas win.
WVNews
Cincinnati wins playoff debut behind Vazquez's go-ahead goal
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
RELATED PEOPLE
WVNews
World Series champs Braves fail to repeat, lose to Phillies
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Morton took a shot off his pitching elbow that was eerily reminiscent of the comebacker that broke the Atlanta postseason ace’s right leg in last year’s World Series. Much like last October, Morton tried to push ahead in his Game 4 start for...
Comments / 0