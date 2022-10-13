United States GP 2022: COTA amps up logistical provisions in anticipation of record number of attendees for F1 race

Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
CBS Sports
Nephew of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, David Schumacher, suffers spine fracture in scary crash
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher and son of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, suffered a spine fracture during a scary crash at a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. The 20-year-old was competing in the final round of the 2022 DTM season at Hockenheim....
82-year-old racing legend Mario Andretti takes 'satisfying' joy ride in F1 car
Mario Andretti, one of the most iconic names in racing history, took a modern F1 car for a joy ride.
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen poke fun at Carlos Sainz’s ‘lack of talent’
Lando Norris joked that Carlos Sainz’s biggest crash in his F1 career came due to a “lack of talent” in his rookie season. Max Verstappen, who claimed his second world title on Sunday in Japan, was Sainz’s team-mate when the pair first competed in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso back in 2015. Speaking before the Singapore Grand Prix, the pair and Norris were asked about their biggest crashes in Formula 1 when Norris made the quip. “Your biggest one was Monaco,” Norris said, referring to a heavy Verstappen crash in his debut year.“Mine?” asked Verstappen. “Well, depends, front impact,...
ESPN
IndyCar's Alex Palou to drive for McLaren in U.S. GP practice
IndyCar's Alex Palou will drive for Formula One team McLaren in opening practice at the U.S. Grand Prix on Friday, Oct. 21. Palou will take the place of outgoing driver Daniel Ricciardo, who will then resume driving duties for the rest of the event. Palou, who joined the McLaren racing...
F1 News: Martin Brundle Comments On How Lewis Hamilton Has Changed – “Used To Talk To Me A Lot But Then Stopped”
F1 commentator Martin Brundle has discussed his experience doing his iconic grid walks and how this has allowed the drivers to talk with him in confidence. This is what almost 20 years of doing this will get you as he’s brushed shoulders with drivers and team principals to CEOs and celebrities.
Michael Schumacher’s nephew David breaks spine in nasty crash in Germany
The nephew of Michael Schumacher has broken his spine after being involved in a nasty crash during a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, collided with Thomas Preining’s car during the event at Hockenheim as they battled for position following a safety car. Both cars were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, triggering chaos which included Dennis Olsen’s car breifly igniting into a fireball as he lost control of his SSR Porsche. The race was red-flagged, with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes among many cars to be severly damaged. Schumacher, 20,...
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Las Vegas Bullring Race Results: October 14, 2022 (ARCA)
ARCA race results from The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Tonight, the ARCA Menards Series West unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 3/8-mile Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for the Star Nursery 150. View ARCA results from The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway below. LVMS...
F1 Drivers Say They Want to Judge Rain Conditions, Not Safety Car Driver
Photo | Peter J Fox/Getty Images.Using "information laps" F1 drivers would be able to determine safety conditions better than anyone else.
SkySports
Martin Brundle slams 'unacceptable' F1 truck, Pierre Gasly incident and says 'lessons not learned' in Japan
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the dramatic Japanese GP scenes of Pierre Gasly's near-miss with a recovery vehicle as "unquestionably unacceptable" and says lessons have not been learned from Jules Bianchi's death. The start of the rain-disrupted Suzuka race was overshadowed by the tractor on track, which was...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
racer.com
Palou to make FP1 debut for McLaren at USGP, O’Ward in Abu Dhabi
Alex Palou will make his FP1 debut for McLaren at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, with Pato O’Ward set for his outing in Abu Dhabi. The two IndyCar stars have been testing a 2021 McLaren this year, with the most...
torquenews.com
Toyota Is Reportedly Launching a New Truck, To Compete Against RAV4's Fiercest Threat
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of Toyota's most successful SUVs, but it is threatened with one particular vehicle from Ford. And now, there is a reported assurance that Toyota could present a new compact pickup in 2023 to deal with this threat. The arrival of the Ford Maverick, a hybrid...
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
It’s Time to Ban “Right Turn on Red”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. It’s an obsolete relic of the 1970s oil crisis. It’s dangerous to pedestrians. And, if you drive a car in the United States, you likely do it every day. It’s time to get rid of right-turn-on-red.
$5.6 Million Settlement Agreed For Polluting Hemi V8 Engines In Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango, and Ram 1500 Models
The FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) US unit that sits under the Stellantis Group is set to hand over $5.6 million following a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations. Years after the Dieselgate saga, it appears that some automakers are still flouting emissions regulations. Over 30,000 vehicles are involved...
