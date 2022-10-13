United States GP 2022: COTA amps up logistical provisions in anticipation of record number of attendees for F1 race

The nephew of Michael Schumacher has broken his spine after being involved in a nasty crash during a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. David Schumacher, son of ex-F1 driver Ralf, collided with Thomas Preining’s car during the event at Hockenheim as they battled for position following a safety car. Both cars were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, triggering chaos which included Dennis Olsen’s car breifly igniting into a fireball as he lost control of his SSR Porsche. The race was red-flagged, with Schumacher’s Winward Mercedes among many cars to be severly damaged. Schumacher, 20,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO