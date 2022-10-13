Read full article on original website
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
13abc.com
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
13abc.com
Davis Besse to perform siren test at noon today
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - At noon on Friday, October 14, Ottawa County will test the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens for the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. The sounding of the 54 sirens, located in portions of Ottawa and Lucas Counties, will last for three minutes. The test is required...
13abc.com
Taste of Heaven
Mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week. The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the United States and will be finished this week. 13abc's Lissa Guyton got at up close look. Where things stand with abortion access in Ohio.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
13abc.com
Where things stand with abortion access in Ohio
The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the United States and will be finished this week. 13abc's Lissa Guyton got at up close look.
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on corner of Arlington and Woodsdale
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. Police said one person was shot on the corner of Arlington and Woodsdale Avenue. There is no word on the victim’s condition. TPD has opened an investigation. See a spelling or grammar error in...
13abc.com
On the Job: Willie learns tricks of the trade at Cake in a Cup
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect's intended target.
13abc.com
10/13: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Ohio Republicans to release legislation aimed at addressing shortage of mental health professionals. Lawmakers hope to formally introduce the legislation next week but don't expect it to pass until the new legislature convenes next year.
Ohio troopers change Tattoo uniform policy
Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. […]
13abc.com
Mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
13abc's Josh Croup joins Local News Live to discuss the latest developments on abortion access in Ohio as court challenges play out. The new shelter is at the site of the old Ohio Means Jobs building downtown. Ohio Republicans to release legislation aimed at addressing shortage of mental health professionals.
13abc.com
Whitmer vs Clay football game holds “Orange Out” calling for end to gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer High School has invited Clay High School and all fans to wear orange at the football game Friday between Whitmer and Clay. According to a Panther Nation tweet, Whitmer invites everyone to wear orange to the game as a way to publicly call for an end to gun violence, honor the survivors and stand together.
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Oct. 14, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook, and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
13abc.com
TPD: Hospital receives two walk-in patients with bullet wounds
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a potential shooting which is believed to have occurred on Fernwood Avenue and Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. TPD believes there may have been two victims. A local hospital received two walk-in patients with bullet wounds, who police suspect to...
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Oct. 14, 2022
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
13abc.com
Two NCOESC students attend Space Camp in Alabama
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two students receiving services from North Central Ohio Educational Center have recently returned from attending Space Camp for Interested Visually Impaired Students. NCOESC says SCIVIS is located on the grounds of the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Museum near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. The two...
