The No. 41 Nascar Mustang of Cole Custer was penalized following the race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 9th for attempts to “artificially alter” its outcome. On the last lap of the race, Custer’s No. 41 Ford slowed abruptly in front of two competitors, holding them up as his Stewart-Hass Racing (SHR) teammate, Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Mustang, passed them. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford team was on the cusp of elimination from the Playoffs, and every position was critical if Briscoe was to avoid elimination. Note that Custer’s No. 41 Nascar Mustang did not make the Playoffs this year.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO