J. D. McDuffie Has One of NASCAR's Saddest Records
When you talk about unbreakable NASCAR records, they typically revolve around a positive feat or streak. You have Bill Elliott's speed record at Talladega. His 212.808 MPH qualifying time ahead of the 1987 Winston 500 will live forever due to current NASCAR speed restrictions. Richard Petty racked up seven Daytona 500 wins. The only active NASCAR driver with a chance of touching Petty's record is Denny Hamlin, and he only has three wins at The Great American Race. Jeff Gordon set a number of unbreakable records during his Hall-of-Fame career, including most NASCAR Grand Slam wins and most consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts. Then, there's J.D. McDuffie.
Dale Earnhardt Jr perplexed as NASCAR charters valued at $30m
JR Motorsports is looking to enter the NASCAR Cup Series; That’s put on hold with a wild charter valuation and a ‘broken business model’. About a decade ago, NASCAR introduced a charter system. 36 were issued to NASCAR teams and the value is now judged in the free market.
The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 60-69
Sportscasting names the greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers to race car numbers 60-69. The post The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 60-69 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tony Stewart's Relationship With NASCAR Seems to Be at an All-Time Low
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably all caught up with the drama surrounding Stewart-Haas Racing. Long story short, NASCAR's been crushing SHR's drivers with massive penalties. First, it was Kevin Harvick after the Talladega race. Then, it was Cole Custer after the Charlotte Roval race. All the while, SHR remained staunch in standing by Harvick and Custer and appealed both cases. If it sounds like an arduous and annoying process, it is. So much so that SHR co-owner Tony Stewart doesn't want to talk about it.
Statement from NASCAR President Steve Phelps on Kurt Busch
“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete. He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart. We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.” -- Steve Phelps, President, NASCAR.
No. 41 Nascar Mustang Penalized For Manipulating Race: Video
The No. 41 Nascar Mustang of Cole Custer was penalized following the race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday, October 9th for attempts to “artificially alter” its outcome. On the last lap of the race, Custer’s No. 41 Ford slowed abruptly in front of two competitors, holding them up as his Stewart-Hass Racing (SHR) teammate, Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Mustang, passed them. Briscoe’s No. 14 Ford team was on the cusp of elimination from the Playoffs, and every position was critical if Briscoe was to avoid elimination. Note that Custer’s No. 41 Nascar Mustang did not make the Playoffs this year.
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
Stewart-Haas Racing’s Tumultuous Month Continues With a Scary Moment on the Road to Las Vegas
SHR's month of jousting with NASCAR took a back seat to a near-tragedy on Wednesday on an Arizona interstate. The post Stewart-Haas Racing’s Tumultuous Month Continues With a Scary Moment on the Road to Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
