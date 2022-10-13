Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
San Bernardino teacher accused of threatening student with violence in secretly recorded video
A San Bernardino high school teacher was placed on leave Monday after allegedly threatening violence against a female student on a video that went viral on social media. Robert Bean, an English teacher at Cajon High School, was being secretly recorded by a student during class earlier this week. The...
KTLA.com
Pumpkin Palooza Festival taking place at Discovery Cube
Things are getting spooky at the Discovery Cube in Santa Ana. Megan Telles was live at the children’s museum with a preview of its Halloween theme activities. For more information and tickets, visit the museum’s website. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2022.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
KTLA.com
A year later, Ontario teen’s killer remains on the loose; family pleads for justice
Friends and family of Jesus Sanchez gathered at a busy Ontario intersection on Sunday, hoping for a tip to help track down the teen’s killer. Last October, the 18-year-old was leaving a crowded Halloween party at a residence in Ontario when gunfire erupted in the street. Sanchez, a bystander, was caught in the crossfire and died, while four others were wounded.
KTLA.com
Orange County bus strike averted just before midnight
Those looking to use a bus in Orange County this week were nearly out of luck, but a last-minute agreement between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union that represents maintenance employees will keep the buses running , at least for now. While a deal has not yet been...
