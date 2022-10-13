Three officers injured in early morning Philly shootout

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — In news across the commonwealth, three Philadelphia police officers were injured during a shootout earlier Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting began around 6:30 a.m. when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge.

The 19-year-old man was a suspect in a murder that happened back in August and he fired at police after they entered the house in North Philadelphia.

“They knocked and announced. They were immediately met by gunfire as the officers breached the door. They continued to take gunfire,” said Deputy Commissioner Stanford.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire exchange, his name is currently unknown.

The three officers who were injured are expected to recover.

