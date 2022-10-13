ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Three officers injured in early morning Philly shootout

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YFl7_0iWp4poa00

PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — In news across the commonwealth, three Philadelphia police officers were injured during a shootout earlier Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting began around 6:30 a.m. when a SWAT team tried to arrest a man wanted on a homicide charge.

Gun confiscated at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

The 19-year-old man was a suspect in a murder that happened back in August and he fired at police after they entered the house in North Philadelphia.

“They knocked and announced. They were immediately met by gunfire as the officers breached the door. They continued to take gunfire,” said Deputy Commissioner Stanford.

The suspect was killed in the gunfire exchange, his name is currently unknown.

The three officers who were injured are expected to recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say

EAST MOUNT AIRY - A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning. Police found a 23-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday

The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
DOVER, DE
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Victim Found With Gunshot Wound To Head In Philadelphia: Report

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on a Philadelphia street in the early morning hours on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a report by 6ABC. The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound to the head along the 3200 block of West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane at around 3 a.m., the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth to undercover agents

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was sentenced to time in prison on Monday for selling methamphetamine to undercover agents in two counties. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said from July to December 2021, William Showers, 37 from Reading, conspired with others to distribute over 200 grams of “a substance containing methamphetamine,” and over […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy