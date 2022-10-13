Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ellsworth Wild West Fall Fest scheduled for Thursday
ELLSWORTH - With the arrival of fall, fall themed events are taking place in the Kansas Heartland. On Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosts "Wild West Fall Fest." There are more than 15 Ellsworth community organizations and business sponsors who will host fall themed activities...
Sunset School student wins Fire Safety Week poster contest
Dean is a 3rd grader at Sunset Elementary School. His poster will be put on our fire safety trailer, and this banner was made for Sunset Elementary School to hang in their school until the end of the year. He also received gift cards from Dairy Queen. Dean was our...
Sunset Sinners plan to honor healthcare workers during Salina concert
The Sunset Sinners plan to put healthcare workers at the forefront of their upcoming concert in Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe. Another Salina band, Paramount, is scheduled to open the concert. Tickets for the Sunset...
Check out what's new at Salina Public Library
See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are two new movies, 24 new audiobooks, and one new book. The new movies this week are "Gigi & Nate" and "Emily the Criminal."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff
Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest
A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday
Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Gypsum Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday
GYPSUM - The Gypsum Valley Booster Club has a fun filled day planned for the 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday. This year's theme is Celebrate Kansas: Celebrating all the things that make Kansas a great state. Activities include inflatables, vendor fair, parade, live music, and much more. Take a look...
Unlocked pickup stolen in north-central Salina early Tuesday
Police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a north-central Salina residence early Tuesday morning. Matthew Bohrer, 39, of Salina, reported that his unlocked blue 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup was stolen from in front of his residence in the 200 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Bohrer told police that his surveillance video shows someone stealing the pickup at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
KWCH.com
A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise
Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
With sake barrel ceremony good fortune, Great Plains celebrates CE facility in south Salina
With a traditional Japanese Sake Barrel Ceremony for good fortune, Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., in partnership with Kubota Corporation, announced the grand opening of its new Construction Equipment (CE) Facility in south Salina. Local, state, federal, and international dignitaries, as well as Great Plains employees, were on hand Friday morning...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect
WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle in east-central Salina
Another handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, this time in east-central Salina. Cody Merrell, 31, of Salina, told police that sometime between 12:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone got into her unlocked 2017 Ford Fiesta in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 700 block of Faith Drive and stole a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun from the glove box, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
Kansas men win bass fishing tournament, share tips for success
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Kansas men claimed victory in a weekend bass tournament, taking home prize money and some serious bragging rights for the second year in a row. Rick Dykstra of Milford Township and Kelly Ross of Solomon were the two lucky anglers that came in first place during the 2022 Milford Lake […]
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0