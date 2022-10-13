ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie Food Co-op faces egg supply shortage; asks local farmers for help

ERIE, PA
Shriners Children's Erie hosts Truck-or-Treat for patients & families

ERIE, PA
Raleigh law enforcement spend hours searching ground, air for suspect

ERIE, PA
Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

ERIE, PA
McDowell, Cathedral Prep Claim D-10 Doubles Championships

McDowell (Nabiah Bhatti/Lina Warrier) def. Erie (Enisa Siljkovich) 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 2A Doubles Championship. Cathedral Prep (Anne Marie Prichard/Sophia Glance) def. Mercyhurst Prep (Angela Chardeen/Lauren Richmond) 6-4, 6-7, 6-4.
ERIE, PA

