Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1
What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
ABC13 town hall explores life for students with dyslexia
Texas is required to provide students with a free education, tailored to their individual needs. So why is Texas shortchanging students with dyslexia? We're getting answers.
Houston businesswoman heads lock company designed to make schools, homes safer
HOUSTON — This Hispanic Heritage Month we're celebrating inspiring figures in the community like a Houston businesswoman who's defied all the odds to become successful. Anna Reger is a petite powerhouse who has started and built businesses throughout the years. Her business headquarters is located in northwest Houston. The...
KHOU
The dos and don'ts when applying to college
HOUSTON — Understanding the college application process is the key to helping students become highly competitive for admission and scholarships to top schools, while also ensuring that the school is the right fit for the student. To learn more about Dr. Cesare Wright, click here. You can also, visit...
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
fox26houston.com
The Missing: Timothy Perez's skeletal remains found in Williamson County, family says
CONROE, Texas - Family of a missing Conroe man have learned the shocking truth about what happened to him after he vanished on his way back from a road trip. PREVIOUS: Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip. FOX 26 first reported back...
Grief counselors available after 17-year-old stabs 2 classmates at Wharton HS, school says
Wharton High School resumes classes after a stabbing incident led to their campus to go on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Grief counselors will be available on campus.
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
Here's how the 2022 November election will be handled in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There have been a lot of questions and concerns over voter ballot security in Harris County, so the elections administrator's office held an open house to demonstrate how security will be handled for the midterm election. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum gave reporters a...
houstononthecheap.com
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents compromise proposal to move county budget forward
HOUSTON – Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia presented a new compromise proposal Friday in hopes of moving the county budget forward. Calling it the “Garcia Compromise,” Garcia said during a news conference that the proposal addresses concerns raised by his Commissioners Court colleagues. “Our ability to do...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township hosts National Night Out Community Safety Expo Event
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, The Woodlands Township held the National Night Out Community Safety Expo from noon to 3 p.m. at Northshore Park. The free, family-friendly event highlights public safety in the community and had fun and educational activities for all ages. View photos from the event by visiting...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
Community calls on Katy ISD to rescind former coach's resignation, fire him instead
KATY, Texas — The head football coach at Paetow High School has resigned as he faces a possible investigation into his conduct at the school. Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story. Katy ISD is staying silent on allegations made against former...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Livingston in Texas?
Lake Livingston reservoir can be found in the East Texas Piney Woods. Under a contract with the City of Houston, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) of Texas constructed, owns and operates Lake Livingston for water delivery purposes. This lake, the second-largest in Texas, is entirely contained inside the state (Sam Rayburn Reservoir is larger).
texassignal.com
Silly Season Takes A Strange Turn In Harris County
Harris County political observers were left to scratch their heads this week when the Houston Chronicle announced their endorsement in the race for Harris County Judge, giving their nod to Republican Alexandra Del Moral Mealer. The political newcomer Mealer has padded her campaign war chest with millions of dollars in...
Political experts believe the Chronicle's endorsement can be crucial in race for Harris County judge
The Chronicle editorial board said the endorsement is separate from the news department but is important due to the overwhelming balance in Harris Co.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
KHOU
