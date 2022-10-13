ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

When does Denver start seeing snow?

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qk93v_0iWp4Tai00

DENVER (KDVR) — The average date of first snow for Denver is just six days away, yet the Pinpoint Weather team doesn’t have any snow in the seven-day forecast.

The average date of the first snow of the season is Oct. 18, meaning that is typically the time of year the city starts seeing snow.

Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday

Although this year’s first snow will come after the average in Denver, it is interesting to look back at when the first snow happened for the last five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtZsF_0iWp4Tai00

Four out of the last 5 years in Denver had the first snow before the average date. The only year that didn’t was last year, on Dec. 10, 2021.

Biden halts new mining, drilling on Thompson Divide public land

Last year’s December snow was the latest first snow on record for the city. And oddly enough, the year before was the earliest on record happening on Sept. 8, right after Labor Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38LiXl_0iWp4Tai00

In the three years prior to 2020, the first snow happened around the first or second week of October. The Pinpoint Weather team will keep you updated when there is the first hint of snow in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Denver

Cloudy, cooler with sprinkles heading into Sunday.

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has dropped in over most of Colorado to kick off the weekend. This front pulled high temperatures down by about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday. Lower elevations were in the 60s and 70s for Saturday afternoon Denver's high only made it to 62 degrees at Denver International Airport.There is a little moisture with the cooler air. Enough to provide good cloud cover over the state along with a chance for a few evening sprinkles over the Front Range and Eastern Plains overnight into Sunday morning.The added cloud cover may keep overnight low temperatures above...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cooler weekend with a few sprinkles for some

DENVER (KDVR) — Above-average temperatures in the Denver weather forecast will give way to a quick cooldown over the weekend as winds move through the area. Denver hit highs in the upper 70s Friday, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. There’s a red flag warning in the northeastern corner of Colorado until 6 p.m.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Labor Day#Thompson Divide#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Denver

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds. The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early. As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts."We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens. The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds. 
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

End of the season gardening tips with the pro

Just because it’s fall, doesn’t mean the gardening season is done. Our expert gardener, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden is here to share his tips on what still needs to be done in the garden. According to Douglas, now is the time to prep your yard for the end of the season, the includes […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy