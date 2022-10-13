ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Vestal edges Oneonta in closely contested STAC Semi-Final

By Brian Rudman
 3 days ago

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team beat Oneonta 2-1 to move onto the STAC Final.

Anton Angeline scored what would become the game winning goal just about midway through the second half.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

