GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Drags NLE Choppa In Her Beef With Latto
Nicki Minaj has time this year. After indulging in a low-key social media spat Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more budding female rappers in recent months, the Barb added Latto to her list of enemies. After slamming the Grammys for taking her song “Super Freaky Girl” out of the...
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
thezoereport.com
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Tease Sequel To Cash Money 'Baller Blockin' Movie
Birdman is prepping a sequel to Cash Money’s Baller Blockin hood flick with help from NBA YoungBoy. The Louisiana natives teased the movie’s arrival on their respective social media pages on Wednesday (October 12), sharing a movie poster featuring the title Baller Blockin 2. The poster also contained...
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent’s Son Marquise Makes Peace Offering Following $6700 Child Support Spat
50 Cent‘s son Marquise Jackson wants to have a sit-down with his father following their $6,700 spat over spending time with each other. During a new interview with TMZ, Jackson revealed he wants to have a conversation with his dad and gain his perspective of their estranged relationship, whether or not they agree with each other’s points of views.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Stormzy Releases ‘Hide & Seek’
Sometimes, it’s difficult to explain to U.S. audiences just how big certain acts are overseas. For example, how do you explain to an average U.S. listener that a masterful writer like Santan Dave is as big as Kendrick Lamar in certain parts of the world? Fortunately, those days are changing. Whether it’s Wizkid and Burna Boy dominating summer playlists for two consecutive summers or Giggs getting a co-sign from Jay-Z for the whole world to hear, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore or deny for the average U.S. listener to deny the success of other artists within the diaspora. That’s a roundabout way of saying that when a star like Stormzy returns, it matters regardless of where you are on the globe.
Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Debut Album For Grammy Consideration
An Evening With Silk Sonic has already won “Album of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Awards, but it will not earn the same honor at the 65th Grammy Awards. This Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that they will not submit their joint LP for “Album of the Year” consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Lil’ Baby Delivers ‘It’s Only Me’
Just four years ago, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby was a rising star under the Quality Control Music umbrella when he delivered “Yes, Indeed” with Drake. While the Atlanta native was far from the star that he would become, a collaboration with the most well-known rapper of his era would provide a perfect springboard for what he would become. By the end of the year, listeners around the nation would be locked into the success of records like “Sold Out Dates” and “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.
Complex
Coi Leray Talks Low Album Sales, Body Shaming, and a Lesson From Her Father Benzino
Coi Leray wants respect put on her name. During an appearance on Amazon Music’s Bars and Nuggets podcast, Leray addressed the criticism she faced over her debut studio album Trendsetter. Though it delivered multiple viral hits, the star-studded record underperformed on the charts, as it entered the Billboard 200 at the No. 89 slot with 11,500 album equivalent units earned in its first week.
Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive...
DJ Drama, Jeezy Announce ‘B-Side’ Concert
DJ Drama has risen to new heights within the last two years. He picked up a Grammy Award for his contributions to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and recently won the “Best DJ” category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Not to be forgotten, he performed at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, steered the career of Jack Harlow and appeared on Complex‘s Blueprint. With all of that going on, the world-renowned DJ and producer has not forgotten the mixtape series that elevated him into the national consciousness, Gangsta Grillz.
Reuben Vincent Teases New Album With With The ‘Prelude’ Pack
At 21 years old, most artists aren’t performing on BET and earning co-signs from the likes of 9th Wonder and Rapsody. However, Reuben Vincent isn’t like most artists. Raised by a pair of courageous parents who fled Liberia for Charlotte, Reuben Vincent learned the importance of making the most of every opportunity at an early age.
BMF Documentary – Blowing Money Fast Featuring 50 Cent, T.I. and More First Trailer – Watch
The powerful combination of STARZ and executive producer 50 Cent unite once again for the highly anticipated docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, the real-life story of the Black Mafia Family. XXL has the first look at the trailer for the documentary on one of the most notorious drug syndicates in modern American history.
