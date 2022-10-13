Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Mesa unveils Calle Cesar Chavez honorary street signs to honor civil rights leader
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa unveiled honorary street signs as a tribute to late Arizona native and civil rights leader Cesar Chavez to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Calle Cesar Chavez signs will be displayed along a one-mile stretch of Broadway Road between Mesa and Stapley drives in...
statepress.com
Nursing students face challenges to find transportation to required clinical experiences
Clinicals are a program for nursing students at ASU to shadow registered nurses in hospitals and various medical care facilities to gain real-world experiences. They are required for graduation, but transportation to the facilities can be a struggle in itself. Finding a way to get to the clinicals about once...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
KTAR.com
Arizona Theatre Company moving to Tempe Center for the Arts in 2023
PHOENIX — The Arizona Theatre Company will move its Valley performances from the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix to the Tempe Center for the Arts for its 2023-24 season. The move is a step toward the Arizona Theatre Company finding a permanent venue for future seasons, the city...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
AZFamily
Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center
Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
KOLD-TV
Parade of emergency vehicles aims to raise awareness for Arizona’s ‘Move Over’ law
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you were out and about Saturday morning on Valley-area freeways, you might have noticed convoys of tow trucks with flashing lights and other emergency response vehicles. Saturday is National Move Over Day, and the Arizona Professional Towing & Recovery Association lead a parade of...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks 2022 Arizona election with Terry Goddard, Kris Mayes
This week’s Think Tank features a former Arizona attorney general and a candidate for that office. Terry Goddard is a former Phoenix mayor and attorney general of Arizona. He is the moving force behind Proposition 211, which would require the disclosure of the original source of large donations to and expenditures by independent groups that spend money trying to influence elections. We already require disclosure of direct donations to campaigns.
Phoenix New Times
Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event
Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
Phoenix considering overnight security at 8 parks to combat 'trespassing'
PHOENIX — The discussion for a plan to enhance security at certain City of Phoenix parks was pushed back Wednesday after City Council decided to cut the issue off its agenda for the second time this month. The proposal is to enhance overnight security at parks with a high...
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 41st Phoenix Pride Festival this weekend
More than 50,000 festivalgoers are expected throughout the weekend for the 41st Phoenix Pride Festival. The event begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
Melrose Is Growing. Here's Everything New To Eat and Drink in the District
The district officially starts with a large metal sign that cascades over Seventh Avenue. Large block letters read "Melrose." Businesses on either side of the busy street display rainbow-striped flags outside their storefronts. Often, these flags also can be found on lampposts announcing events. Colorful murals complete the picture and welcome visitors to an area known as Phoenix's gayborhood.
Owner of one of the Valley's oldest interior design firms dies at 67
Tony Sutton, the owner and president of one of the Valley’s oldest full-service residential and commercial interior design firms has died.
statepress.com
Market failure: 'It falls on all of us to end the housing crisis'
If you live in metro Phoenix, you’ve probably felt the effects of the housing crisis. Even if you’re paying rent on time every month, you may have chosen a longer commute to work or to live with roommates to make ends meet. According to Mark Stapp, director of ASU’s Center for Real Estate Theory and Practice, there’s an "increasing divide" between those who can afford to live in today’s housing market and those who cannot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Free legal help for renters facing eviction
The non-profit law firm advocates for low-income Arizonans in five counties: Maricopa, Yavapai, Yuma, La Paz, and Mohave.
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama
Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye
A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on weapons and racing charges. Researchers, experts and fans are coming together this week to discuss UFOs at a special conference in Mesa. Doctor issues warning after 2nd Phoenix baby overdoses on fentanyl. Updated:...
Comments / 1