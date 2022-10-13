ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
WNYT

Two arrested in Albany for possession of illegal firearm

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were able to get an illegal gun off of the streets. According to investigators, they pulled over 41-year-old Rashun Reese and 38-year-old Jennifer Rosario in Albany on October 14. Police said the pair had a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol, which...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NEWS10 ABC

Bethlehem PD arrests duo on slew of weapons charges

Two people have been arrested after police allegedly found several weapons, including bomb-making materials, in their car. The Bethlehem Police Department said Kyle Brush, 35, of Earlton, and Rachael Thompson, 40 of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Capital Region
WNYT

Glens Falls man charged with allegedly raping two kids under 13

A Glens Falls man is facing charges for allegedly having sexual intercourse on separate occasions with two children under the age of 13. Elijah Williams, 19, is being charged with 2nd degree felony rape and predatory sexual assault of a child and sent to Warren County Jail. Police say the...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest

An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico

Comments / 0

Community Policy