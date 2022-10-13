ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

mynbc5.com

Bail request denied for person of interest in New Hampshire double homicide

The state of Vermont has denied a bail request for a person of interest in a New Hampshire double homicide after his lawyers asked for their client to be released. Logan Clegg, who was arrested last week in South Burlington on a warrant out of Utah, is also a person of interest in the double homicide of a Concord, New Hampshire couple.
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

State Police in Vermont, Massachusetts investigating report of weapons, body armor stolen from truck

PALMER, Mass. — Multiple state police agencies are investigating a report of missing weapons and body armor after a stolen truck turned up in Massachusetts on Tuesday. Vermont State Police had been alerted to a stolen pickup truck in Whitingham on Monday evening that contained a dirt bike, several firearms and body armor. Surveillance photos captured two individuals allegedly stealing the vehicle from the victim's home. Police issues an alert to other agencies in Vermont and Massachusetts to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle.
WHITINGHAM, VT
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire doctors see rise in respiratory viruses in children

New Hampshire hospitals are seeing an increase in respiratory viruses in children. Doctors said the dominant virus is RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus. They said it's most dangerous for children who are 1 year old or younger. RSV causes airways to become inflamed and clogged with mucus, making it...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Bees unleashed in attack on deputies during eviction enforcement, Hampden County sheriff says

Deputies assigned to enforce an eviction in central Massachusetts said they were attacked by a woman armed with a swarm of bees. The deputies were enforcing the eviction at 49 Memery Lane in Longmeadow at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 12 when a blue Nissan Xterra pulled up, Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi said in a statement. The SUV was driven by Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley, the sheriff said.
LONGMEADOW, MA

