ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- North Monterey County High School is still trying to process the recent allegations against former teacher Sergio Munoz Marquez. Marquez was arrested on numerous sexual assault charges after Monterey County Sheriffs got word from a former high school student. Marquez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on school property 20 years The post Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
pajaronian.com

Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death

SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

A History of Scandal

Investigative reporter Royal Calkins has been uncovering critical information about the operations, scandals and behavior of employees at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office since early 2020. The following are the highlight stories he has produced for Voices of Monterey Bay:. Another Scandal at the Jail. Monterey County stops paying...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bernal
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police arrest woman for aiding and abetting murder suspect

KING CITY — King City Police Department has arrested a local woman for aiding and abetting a known suspect involved in last December’s triple murder. Over the past year, the department has been investigating the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting that killed King City residents Carlos Lopez, 20, and Selena Godoy, 18, as well as Godoy’s unborn child.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#The Sheriff S Office
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.

Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KION News Channel 5/46

Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina City Council will vote to approve a second cardroom to open up in town on Tuesday. The proposed site would be next to the off-ramp from Highway 1 onto Del Monte Boulevard. Marina’s mayor is welcoming the new cardroom, while others aren’t so sure. Frank Calamia, the owner of the The post Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101

SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy