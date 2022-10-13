Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
KSBW.com
2 arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of beauty merchandise, police say
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Moss Landing this week for stealing after police said they took over $3,700 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Sand City. Shortly after the theft, the Sand City Police Department sent an alert to other agencies with descriptions of the suspects' car.
KSBW.com
Traffic stop leads to a drug and weapon's arrest in south Monterey county early Friday morning
GREENFIELD, Calif. — An early Friday morning traffic stop by Soledad police officers led to the arrest of one man on weapons and drug charges. Investigators say they pulled over a vehicle for not having a license plate at 2 a.m. Friday morning in south Monterey county. The driver,...
Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher
CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- North Monterey County High School is still trying to process the recent allegations against former teacher Sergio Munoz Marquez. Marquez was arrested on numerous sexual assault charges after Monterey County Sheriffs got word from a former high school student. Marquez is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on school property 20 years The post Castroville community reacts to allegations against former high school teacher appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
pajaronian.com
Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
A History of Scandal
Investigative reporter Royal Calkins has been uncovering critical information about the operations, scandals and behavior of employees at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office since early 2020. The following are the highlight stories he has produced for Voices of Monterey Bay:. Another Scandal at the Jail. Monterey County stops paying...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
kingcityrustler.com
King City Police arrest woman for aiding and abetting murder suspect
KING CITY — King City Police Department has arrested a local woman for aiding and abetting a known suspect involved in last December’s triple murder. Over the past year, the department has been investigating the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting that killed King City residents Carlos Lopez, 20, and Selena Godoy, 18, as well as Godoy’s unborn child.
Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident
Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a "hate crime," UC Santa Cruz administrators assured the campus the incident was being taken seriously.
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash
AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.
Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Our endorsements for candidates and ballot measures in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.
IT’S A WEIRD TIME FOR THE MESSY AND BEAUTIFUL EXPERIMENT OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY, which continues to face an extraordinary test. One of the oddities is that candidates who scorn government have just as much a chance at winning as candidates who believe in government. We’re most excited about those...
KSBW.com
San Benito County could get a second high school as student population grows
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Over the past 127 years, Hollister's only high school has grown past its max capacity, becoming one of the largest 9-12th grade schools in California. Now the city has its sights set on building a second high school. Covering 70 acres of land, Hollister High School...
Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Marina City Council will vote to approve a second cardroom to open up in town on Tuesday. The proposed site would be next to the off-ramp from Highway 1 onto Del Monte Boulevard. Marina’s mayor is welcoming the new cardroom, while others aren’t so sure. Frank Calamia, the owner of the The post Second cardroom could be coming to Marina, some not happy appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz city service workers plan to strike after rejecting contract agreement
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — More than 400 Santa Cruz city service workers plan to move forward with their strike next week. The announcement comes after Service Employees International Union 521 and the city came to an agreement just hours before a work stoppage was scheduled on Oct. 3. The...
KSBW.com
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101
SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...
