WKYC
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday night drawing on October 14, 2022: See all the prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. Even though no Ohioan won the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, many took home smaller prizes, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission. The Ohio Lottery says there were different...
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots nearly $1 billion combined; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Both the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries continue to build on their huge jackpots, approaching the combined $1 billion mark. The Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $494 million, while the Saturday, Oct. 15 Powerball prize is $454 million. The Classic Lotto...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for Wednesday, October 12: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $420 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
FanDuel Ohio promo continues to offer market’s best early sign up bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. FanDuel Ohio is still weeks away from its big launch, but prospective bettors can secure a triple-digit bonus as soon as possible. Pre-register...
Ohioans might have money waiting for them in their Pandemic-EBT cards
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Northeast Ohio high school football Week 9 scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 9 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 35, Massillon Tuslaw 20. Senate Athletic League. JFK 37, East Tech 0. John Marshall 34, Collinwood 0. Rhodes 48, Lincoln-West 0. Glenville vs. John Adams, cancelled.
Week 9 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 9 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 9 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With just two regular-season games left in Ohio’s high school football season, teams have begun clinching playoff berths and conference titles. This year’s Mr. Football candidates have brought their best since training camps over the summer, and will use the next two games to tune up for deep runs into the post season.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Catfishing to conviction: Ohio man gets prison time for role in romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
