Cheap and simple ways to save some cold, hard cash on heating this winter

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Cheap, simple ways to save some cold, hard cash on heating this winter 01:57

MINNEAPOLIS - As temperatures fall, heating costs are expected to rise.

A newly-released report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts most Midwest families will spend more than $1,000 to heat their homes with natural gas this winter. That's 33% more than what you paid last year.

North End Hardware in Minneapolis has a straightforward rule to follow to keep energy costs down.

"Keep the cool air out and the warm air in," said Andrew Stover, North End's assistant manager.

Button up the house, Stover says, and the heating system won't have to work as hard.

"For a lot of families who are already struggling, any increase is going to be too much for them," said Michael Schmitz, the director of the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program.

The EIA projects heating your home with electricity will cost more than $1,400 this winter and more than $1,600 for propane. Those are 8% and 5% increases from last year, respectively. Those numbers could go even higher if it's colder than expected.

There are some low-cost ways to prevent your bill from skyrocketing.

"Just a window insulation kit. So it's just a thin, plastic sheet that's gonna stick around the window," Stover said. "Once you put it on, then you hit it with a hairdryer and it kind of tightens up and looks nice."

Stover says doors will need to be sealed, too. And keeping furnace filters fresh will ensure your furnace runs efficiently.

There's also help for families struggling to pay heating bills. Half a million Minnesota households are eligible for the state's energy assistance program.

"We can help pay for current or past due electricity, natural gas, fuel oil, propane, biofuel, you name it," Schmitz said.

The average benefit paid out through the program last year was $1,615.

"Take a shot. Apply for energy assistance," Schmitz said.

State officials say some of the reasons energy prices are going up include climate change and the war in Ukraine.

Click here to apply for help heating your home .

