ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA confirms Adderall shortage in the US

By Sasha Pezenik
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COBRR_0iWp3W8G00

After weeks of individual reports of frustration with getting Adderall prescriptions filled, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed Wednesday a nationwide shortage of the immediate release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts, commonly referred to by the brand name Adderall.

Adderall is a stimulant medication that can treat ADHD. It requires a prescription and as a controlled substance, supply is strictly monitored, and distribution is limited.

Some individuals already knew there was a problem having reported going weeks without medication and calling multiple pharmacies to fill prescriptions. Some patients have had trouble filling Adderall prescriptions since August.

"It's like the feeling when you first wake up in the morning, and you can't quite think, except all day long for me without [Adderall]. It really affects my life," Daryl Linley, a Wheat Ridge resident, told ABC's Denver affiliate, KMGH .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efpr3_0iWp3W8G00
Andrew Kelly/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Md, Aug. 29, 2020.
MORE: FDA authorizes updated bivalent COVID-19 booster for children aged 5 and older

Teva, the largest maker of generic Adderall in the U.S., told ABC News "the supply that we are manufacturing/distributing right now is on pace to be consistent – or greater than – our supply at this time last year by the end of this year. The demand is not."

The company said they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" as "there has been a significant rise in national prescription rates, this can cause some constraint to product availability." Teva says disruptions will only be "temporary" and expects inventory to recover within months.

Major retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have also noted supply chain constraints. A CVS spokesperson told ABC News they are "aware of intermittent shortages of generic amphetamine medication in the supply chain," adding their pharmacists "will work with patients who are prescribed this medication as needed."

While another supplier of the drug, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals (a division of Novartis) told ABC News there is no "shortage" of Sandoz amphetamine (generic Adderall) in the market at this time and the company is meeting all current customer orders.

The constraints on the supply have led to many voicing the challenges of getting their prescriptions filled at their regular pharmacy.

In Kentucky, a Fayette County school board member, Stephanie Spires, said the issue was "significantly impacting our classrooms," at a meeting Monday.

"I talked to a parent today who said she was able to get five pills," Spires said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Zu6G_0iWp3W8G00
Sipa USA via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Bottles of Adderall XR prescription pharmaceuticals photographed in a pharmacy in Remington, Va., Feb. 26, 2019.

The shortage of this key treatment for so many Americans, especially kids, comes as the new school year kicks into gear. The CDC estimates that almost 10% of children have ADHD as of 2019, and these numbers may have increased during the pandemic.

MORE: FDA committee clears the way for authorization of Moderna vaccine for kids 6-17

There are many reasons for constrained supply, including tight regulation due to its classification as a schedule II drug which the DEA defines as "drugs with a high potential for abuse, with use potentially leading to severe psychological or physical dependence." In addition, labor shortages, supply chain issues and an increase in the number of people who have been prescribed the drug in recent years may have an effect on supply.

"While stopping Adderall is generally not life-threatening, rebound symptoms, including inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity, may return and be distressing," Dr. ​​Anish Dube from the American Psychiatric Association told ABC News.

Doctors and law enforcement officials warn that people should never buy Adderall outside of a pharmacy - including from a friend, as these pills may be counterfeit and/or laced with other lethal substances. The DEA says many fake pills, containing fentanyl, are made to look like prescription stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall) but could be potentially deadly.

If people are struggling to obtain their medication and feel they've exhausted all options, they should call their pharmacist or doctor to discuss a plan.

"Those with more severe symptoms should discuss contingency plans with their psychiatrists on how to manage symptoms without medication," said Dube.

A "classroom of kids who have had to quit their meds cold turkey because they can't get them – we've got some issues going on and brewing here," Spires, in Kentucky, said. "And it's not just kids, it's adults as well. But for us in our purpose here, is children that are not getting what they need, or not coming into the classroom prepared to learn – and it creates a stressful environment for all involved."

In their announcement, the FDA said they would "continue to use all the tools we have available to help keep supply available for patients."

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Kmgh#Signage#White Oak
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Vice

The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

869K+
Followers
184K+
Post
491M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy