Wow! NASA finds water on Jupiter’s Europa moon; life possible?
The newest examine means that the presence of water on Jupiter’s Moon Europa makes it liveable. Jupiter has 4 Galilean moons – Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. And in a shocking growth, NASA’s scientists have discovered water on the floor of one of many smallest of the 4 Galilean moons orbiting Jupiter. This examine has been printed within the Planetary Science Journal, which revealed that water exists on the icy crust of Europa moon of Jupiter. This additionally hints at the potential of accessible liquid water our bodies within the outer photo voltaic system. This additionally makes means for an essential path of exploration of life past Earth.
The science behind why you need a hobby to boost your brain health and self-esteem
Partaking in a hobby can serve us psychologically.
Meta has spent $15 billion so far on its metaverse project. Here are some incredible things that cost less.
So far, the losses for Meta's Reality Labs total more than the GDP is some small countries - and the American Revolution, adjusting for inflation.
Epson rekindles its campaign to increase public awareness of Arctic warming
With a brand new marketing campaign specializing in Arctic greening and the way firms and customers can do extra to minimize their environmental results, Epson has maintained its efforts for the second 12 months in a row to lift consciousness of world warming. Prof. Isla Myers-Smith has been researching how...
Insiders say Elemy often couldn't deliver on its promise to provide quick access to autism care
Plus a look at the real-estate brokerage Compass, the tech founder who makes $200,000 ghostwriting tweets for VCs, and if Zuckerberg should step down.
The more we think of AI as human, the more we think of ourselves as machines
The pupil in my doctoral seminar virtually snorted when somebody referred to Amazon’s Alexa as an Artificial Intelligence, or AI. “It’s nothing but a voice activated database query system. There’s no intelligence involved at all,” she scoffed. She had a degree and missed the purpose. Finding...
The week in tech: from Nasa’s Dart Mission to 5G in India
There’s a brand new digital actuality and blended actuality headset on the town. On 11 October, Meta unveiled the Quest Pro digital and blended actuality headset, which can hit the market on 25 October at a worth of $1,500 (round ₹1.2 lakh). According to Reuters, this new headset will provide shoppers a solution to work together with digital creations overlaid on to a full-colour view of the bodily world round them. The Quest Pro comes with outward-facing cameras that seize a 3D livestream of the bodily setting round a consumer. Meta is pitching the Quest Pro as a productiveness gadget, geared toward designers, architects and different artistic professionals, the report provides.
This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through October 15)
“Over the final 200 years, the lives of common individuals in each nation have been radically reworked and improved. In our modern-day, we live longer and are extra affluent than ever earlier than—in each high-income and low-income nations. And whereas progress ahead is under no circumstances progress accomplished nor a assure of progress to come back, the exceptional enhancements in world residing requirements serve, not as a excessive water or end line, however somewhat as a supply of inspiration and hope.“
Does God evolve? How evolution and A.I. are pushing the horizons of theology
Most Catholics nowadays don’t assume there’s a battle between the idea of evolution and their religion. But it’s tougher to wrap our heads round the concept that we’re nonetheless evolving—and that God may be, too. This week, we discuss with Sister Ilia Delio, a theologian who thinks we are able to’t separate the evolving nature of our universe and consciousness from our religion. We ask Sister Delio what it’s wish to work on the chopping fringe of theology, the place quickly altering expertise and synthetic intelligence may be taking us as a species, and what meaning for the church.
Nick Cherukuri joins the 2022 1Sustainability Conference
–News Direct– Nick Cherukuri, the founder & CEO of ThirdEye, joins 1Sustainability to speak about how AR & Metaverse Tech aids the ESG efforts in enterprise and client sectors. ThirdEye Gen, Inc. is a frontrunner within the growth of hands-free augmented actuality/combined actuality sensible glasses and enterprise-grade software program...
Ransomware hunters: the self-taught tech geniuses fighting cybercrime – podcast | News
Hackers are more and more taking customers’ information hostage and demanding large sums for its launch. They have focused people, companies, very important infrastructure and even hospitals. Authorities have been gradual to reply – however there may be assist on the market. How to hearken to podcasts: every...
Designing an equitable future for immersive learning
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Accenture onboarded 150,000 workers in an entirely digital office. As the brand new tutorial semester begins, college students at 10 schools and universities — together with Morehouse College, the University of Maryland Global Campuses and the University of Kansas School of Nursing — are using virtual reality headsets to step into digital twins of their campuses and to go to immersive digital representations of the Egyptian pyramids or the within of a human coronary heart. And this yr alone, 100,000 K-12 students within the U.S. will faucet into spatial and experiential studying to extra deeply internalize math ideas by means of VR.
Researchers Say There’s a Good Chance AI Will Destroy Humanity
A new paper explains that we’ll must watch out and thorough when programming future AI, or it may have dire penalties for humanity. The paper lays out the particular risks and the “assumptions” we will definitively make a couple of sure sort of self-learning, reward-oriented AI. We...
