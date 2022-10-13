Read full article on original website
daystech.org
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
The new iPad Pro (2022) models may need a low-key introduction. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, within the newest model of his Power On e-newsletter, says that the “unusual nature of the bulletins” would maintain Apple from presenting one other main occasion. Gurman additionally brings up a sound level; Apple might be girding its loins making ready for subsequent yr’s introduction of a significant new product: the mixed-reality headset.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
PC Magazine
Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36
Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
You can control your Apple Watch from your iPhone and my mind is blown
The Apple Watch Ultra is the talk of the town, even if it’s not necessarily a new Apple wearable that appeals to you. But that’s not the only exciting thing happening on the Watch now that the watchOS 9 update is available to users. The Apple Watch supports a brand new Screen Mirroring feature that lets you control the wearable from the iPhone.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
FIFA・
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive
Prices at the grocery store continued to soar last month, adding even more pressure to shoppers' wallets.
ZDNet
Apple Watch Series 8 hits its lowest price ever thanks to Walmart Rollback Days
If you've been eyeing the Apple Watch Series 8 but haven't wanted to jump on that full price, for the first time ever, it's finally on sale. During Walmart's Rollback Days, you can score the flagship watch for only $379 – the first time it's ever dropped that low.
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
daystech.org
Caught short with battery on your Pixel Watch? Reverse wireless charging won’t save you
While it’s nowhere close to as unhealthy as some customers are making it out to be, the battery life on the Pixel Watch isn’t nice. I’m in a position to get a full 24 hours out of it however to make certain, I’ve personally established a routine of charging whereas I bathe within the morning and whereas I put together for mattress at evening.
Android Authority
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret
IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
daystech.org
M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days
Apple already launched its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch final month. However, the corporate has additionally been rumored to be engaged on another new merchandise. A brand new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will probably be introduced within the coming days. However, new Macs received’t be obtainable till later this yr.
ZDNet
Apple's worst product has now become one of its best
Over the years I've spent a lot of time talking about charging cables. A theme that cropped up with alarming regularity was the poor quality of Apple's charging cables. Anyone who's been buying iPhones or Macs over the past decade will know the pain of charging cables that would wear out over a matter of months. iPhone cables were the worst, with the sheathing on the end of the cable wearing through to the wires beneath.
daystech.org
Nodes are going to dethrone tech giants — from Apple to Google
While extremely regarded even on the time of its writing, Marc Andreessen’s 2011 landmark essay, “Why Software Is Eating the World,” has confirmed much more prophetic than it appeared on the time. At the daybreak of a decade when software program would show invaluable to almost each side of recent life, Andreessen argued that each firm was now ostensibly a software program firm, whether or not the corporate favored it or not.
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ with Home Key hits some Apple Store shelves
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has gradually started to sell the Home Key-enabled Level Lock+ smart lock, with the smart home security device appearing in some physical Apple Store locations in the United States. Appearing on some Apple...
