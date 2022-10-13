Google Fiber has introduced the launch of its 5 Gig and eight Gig providers. The firm will roll out the brand new fiber optic web merchandise starting in early 2023. It guarantees symmetrical add and obtain speeds on each, i. e. as much as 5 Gig add and obtain speeds on the previous and eight Gig on the latter. The 5 Gig plan will price $125 a month whereas the 8 Gig plan is priced at $150 a month. The costs are inclusive of a Wi-Fi 6 router, two mesh extenders, {and professional} set up. You also can select to make use of your individual router.

