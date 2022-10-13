During the COVID-19 pandemic, Accenture onboarded 150,000 workers in an entirely digital office. As the brand new tutorial semester begins, college students at 10 schools and universities — together with Morehouse College, the University of Maryland Global Campuses and the University of Kansas School of Nursing — are using virtual reality headsets to step into digital twins of their campuses and to go to immersive digital representations of the Egyptian pyramids or the within of a human coronary heart. And this yr alone, 100,000 K-12 students within the U.S. will faucet into spatial and experiential studying to extra deeply internalize math ideas by means of VR.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO