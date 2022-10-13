ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

Concrete/construction building ‘beginning of a new chapter’ for MTSU

Sunny, blue skies and heat temperatures had been the backdrop on the official ribbon reducing Thursday to formally open Middle Tennessee State University’s state-of-the-art School of Concrete and Construction Management Building, situated on the west facet of campus. The $40.1 million facility options 54,000 sq. toes of built-in and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
daystech.org

Entrepreneurs from Drone, Robotics, and Medical Technologies Industries to Converge in Pasadena This Saturday – Pasadena Now

Calling all technophiles in Pasadena to come back to expertise new types of actuality, enhanced with cutting-edge digital actuality gear this Saturday with ‘Tea, Tech and Tequila.’. Attendees can have interaction with digital actuality, metaverse ecosystems, augmented actuality, combined actuality, and a market of native distributors all whereas having...
PASADENA, CA
daystech.org

Designing an equitable future for immersive learning

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Accenture onboarded 150,000 workers in an entirely digital office. As the brand new tutorial semester begins, college students at 10 schools and universities — together with Morehouse College, the University of Maryland Global Campuses and the University of Kansas School of Nursing — are using virtual reality headsets to step into digital twins of their campuses and to go to immersive digital representations of the Egyptian pyramids or the within of a human coronary heart. And this yr alone, 100,000 K-12 students within the U.S. will faucet into spatial and experiential studying to extra deeply internalize math ideas by means of VR.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy