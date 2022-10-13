ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The best reactions to that investor who ranted on Fox about spending $28 at Taco Bell

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ds3Do_0iWp218R00

When Scott Martin, the chief investment officer of a wealth management company, contributed to a Fox Business segment that aired Wednesday on the topic of inflation, he probably didn’t give a second thought, at least during the heat of the moment, to his (now viral) rant about spending the princely sum of $28 for lunch at Taco Bell. He was, in fact, trying to make a larger point: See? Look how bad inflation has gotten!

Even so — oh, boy, did the internet spend an outsized amount of time on Wednesday simultaneously dismissing his claim as surely garbage while also offering one quip after another at how much of a wrong turn in life someone would have had to take to willingly spend that much money at the fast food chain.

Indeed, his overall point about rising inflation was unsurprisingly overshadowed by his somewhat flippant quip about Taco Bell. Which makes sense, I suppose — inflation being at a multi-decade high right now, with a critical inflation-related report also coming on Thursday, isn’t exactly the stuff that entertaining internet discourse is made of.

“I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell – cost me about $28”

You can check out the full exchange Martin had on the Fox Business network below. First things first, though, let’s take a look at what he later tweeted that he ordered before we get into the utter joy that social media users took at his expense.

  • Burrito Supreme: $6.09
  • Nachos BellGrande: $7.14
  • Large Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze: $3.79
  • Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme: $3.19
  • Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch — Nacho Cheese: $5.19

That comes to a grand total of $25.40, so I’m assuming he gets to his “about $28” total once you add tax.

And then, after the tax, you still have to add one more element — an apparently endless level of derision.

“Absolute respect to this complete legend”

From the CBS News White House digital reporter who tweeted that she had no desire to “experience the consequences of eating $28 worth of Taco Bell” to the Motherboard writer and editor joking about the “absolute respect” Martin has earned and even the official New York Times account getting in on the act (using it as an opportunity to share a taco recipe), it seems pretty much everyone had an opinion about this least-consequential element of Martin’s interview on Wednesday (inflation is really bad right now, by the way).

Some of the best and funniest reactions, starting with Taco Bell’s reliably saucy Twitter account chiming in about all this:

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Financial pundit’s viral $28 Taco Bell ‘lunch’ sparks debate about inflation

A financial pundit’s comments on television are sparking a bit of burrito-based debate. On Oct. 12, Twitter user @EricKleefeld, a writer at Media Matters, shared a clip from Fox Business show “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.” The clip shows part of a discussion about the influence of inflation on the American economy, and when a guest shared an anecdote about how inflation is apparently affecting him personally, his words turned some heads.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
RESTAURANTS
People

Fox Contributor Faces Mockery After Blaming His $28 Taco Bell Order on Inflation

A Fox News contributor left viewers (and Twitter users) confused after blaming inflation for a $28 Taco Bell meal. During an appearance on Wednesday's Fox Business show, Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Scott Martin, a chief investment officer at a wealth management firm said, "You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Tacos#Fox Business#Food Drink#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
RETAIL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers

Take notice of these warnings if you're shopping at T.J. Maxx. By ajay_suresh - TJ Maxx, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=117303226. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia and Reddit.
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse

We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
RESTAURANTS
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy