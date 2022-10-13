ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

d9and10sports.com

PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win

ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Bailey Verdill Keeps C-L Soccer Scoring Record in the Family

CLARION, Pa. – Little brother now has bragging rights over older brother. With his third of four goals in Clarion-Limestone’s 15-0 win over Keystone Thursday night at Clarion High School, the Lions Bailee Verdill became the program’s single-season goal scoring leader. With 38 goals now, Bailee Verdill...
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown

With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
extrainningsoftball.com

Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport

The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
ALTOONA, PA

