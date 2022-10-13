Read full article on original website
Week 8 D9 FB Recaps: Cameron County Rallies Past ECC; Big Second Half Powers Brockway; Keystone Runs Past Kane
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Trailing by five at halftime, visiting Cameron County scored 20 unanswered second-half points to stun Elk County Catholic, 28-13, at St. Marys High School. Port Allegany Wins Battle With Redbank • D10 Recaps. The Red Raiders (3-5) trailed 13-8 at the break but a...
d9and10sports.com
PAC Football Roundup: Harbor Creek Grad Whitman Snags TD in Saint Vincent Victory; Parrish Helps Grove City to Win
LATROBE, Pa. – Saint Vincent used a balanced offense and opportunistic defense to earn a 41-25 victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Geneva College at Chuck Noll Field. Harbor Creek graduate Ryan Whitman had a 14-yard touchdown reception in the win. The Bearcats (2-4, 2-2 PAC) amassed a...
d9and10sports.com
PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win
ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
d9and10sports.com
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Redbank Valley/Port Allegany Showdown; Titusville/Warren Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games Friday, Oct. 14, including the District 9 Class 1A showdown between Redbank Valley and Port Allegany as well as a District 10 matchup between Titusville and Warren. In addition, the Generational Wealth Management Postgame...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: Pfaff Paces DuBois Over Clarion; Conneaut Beats Warren; Sherry Gets 1,000th Kill for Jburg
CLARION, Pa. – Jess Pfaff had 18 kills to lead DuBois to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 27-25) win at Clarion. Kendra Cowan added 11 kills and two blocks for the Lady Beavers, who rallied from deficits of 23-19 and 24-21 in the fourth set to secure the victory.
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Hunter Hohman accounted for five total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) as Grove City beat Sharpsville 38-22. Port Allegany Wins Battle with Redbank • D9 Recaps. Hohman threw for 235 yards and ran for 56. He connected on scoring strikes of 50 and 11 yards...
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
d9and10sports.com
Bailey Verdill Keeps C-L Soccer Scoring Record in the Family
CLARION, Pa. – Little brother now has bragging rights over older brother. With his third of four goals in Clarion-Limestone’s 15-0 win over Keystone Thursday night at Clarion High School, the Lions Bailee Verdill became the program’s single-season goal scoring leader. With 38 goals now, Bailee Verdill...
d9and10sports.com
Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown
With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
extrainningsoftball.com
Maryland, Penn State to Play at Little League Field in Williamsport
The Maryland Terrapins and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a fall-ball exhibition matchup this weekend. More than just an ordinary fall game, the showdown between Big 10 rivals will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the famous home of the Little League World Series.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
Hundreds of PPL customers without power in Pa.
There is a power outage near South Progress Ave. in Susquehanna Township. The outage is impacting 71 customers in the area, according to PPL Electric Utilities. The power went out in the area shortly before 10 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
