The Okmulgee Police said they have discovered human remains in their search for four missing men in the area.
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
Police confirm ‘multiple’ human remains found in a river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Multiple human remains have been found in Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice confirmed the remains were found in a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. This discovery comes just five days after four men disappeared in Okmulgee Sunday evening.
Two people dead after overnight crash in Stillwater, officials say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
OHP trooper’s vehicle hit by semi-truck in Cleveland County
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper had an extremely close call with a semi-truck in Cleveland County.
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Police: Shooting near NW 10th Street
Police have responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
Victim's family speaks after mother was stabbed and killed by neighbor in Spencer
Spencer, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says a mother murdered another mother after their kids got into a fist fight Thursday afternoon in Spencer. The family says the victim was a loving mother and was defending her child when she was killed. Deputies says a 10-year-old and...
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
