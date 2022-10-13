ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
KTUL

Bodies of four men recovered in Deep Fork River, Okmulgee police say

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KTUL) — "A passerby saw something that looked suspicious in the water and called dispatch," said Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. That is what led investigators to the bridge over Deep Fork river, and once there... "There is definitely what appears to be body parts protruding from...
KTUL

Apparent human remains found in river, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said police have found what appears to be human remains partially submerged in a river. A passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it to dispatch around 1:49 p.m. Friday. Officers responded and discovered...
KOCO

Two people dead after overnight crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
KTUL

Person shot in northwest Oklahoma City, police responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in the hospital in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday. Officials say a person was shot in the 6600 block of Northwest 10 Street at an apartment complex. Reports say the person was taken to the hospital. There...
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
Post Register

Mother says she found son 2 miles from elementary school during dismissal

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother was shocked after arriving at Winding Creek Elementary School to pick up her son, Elyjah, on Thursday -- only to find that her son's whereabouts were unknown. Dajia Rogers told KOKH she eventually found him unharmed two miles from the school. But...
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
